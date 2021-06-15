Watch Gamecocks walk-on WR Trey Adkins get placed on scholarship
South Carolina wide receiver Trey Adkins won't be having to deliver pizzas to help pay for college anymore - the former walk-on is officially on scholarship.
The redshirt junior from Simpsonville, S.C. received the news from Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer Tuesday evening before getting mauled by his teammates in celebration.
The Hillcrest High graduate has appeared in 10 career games, catching five passes for 78 yards, a 15.6-yard average.
The South Carolina football program posted the video of Beamer telling the team on social media.
