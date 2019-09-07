SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

The Gamecocks were fresh off a record-setting 72-10 win over Charleston Southern when Ryan Hilinski got to experience one of South Carolina's traditions.

He sung the alma mater, front and center with his team as he celebrated his first collegiate start where he completed his first 12 passes and finished 24-for-30 with 282 yards and two passing touchdowns with another on the ground.

After the game his head coach, Will Muschamp talked about Hilinski's play and much more.