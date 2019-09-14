@GamecockCentral

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

After his first start against a FBS team, Ryan Hilinski fell short of an upset but did have some solid stats against a tough defense.

He'd finish with 324 yards passing on 36 completions with two touchdowns and one pick in Saturday's 47-23 loss, and afterwards Hilinski shared a few moments with his family.

The Hilinski's all come to the games and were there to greet Ryan after the alma mater, embracing him and spending about 20 seconds talking to him.

South Carolina's fan base rallied around the family, supporting their Hilinski's Hope promise to raise awareness for mental illness, holding up three fingers on the first play of the third quarter.

"I appreciate our fan base supporting the Hilinski foundation. It's a great cause in talking about mental health. That's something that means an awful lot to everyone in our organization," Will Muschamp said. "To support one of our players, that's how we do everything."