 GamecockCentral - WATCH: Josh Heupel Pre-South Carolina Press Conference
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-04 15:16:42 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Josh Heupel Pre-South Carolina Press Conference

Kendall Smith • GamecockCentral
Staff Writer
@SmithKendall__

The Tennessee Volunteers head football coach, Josh Heupel, spoke to the media on Monday ahead of their week six match-up against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!

• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.

• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}