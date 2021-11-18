WATCH: Mike Bobo returns to Columbia & Gamecock Baseball Schedule Release
So much to talk about this week in the world of Gamecock Athletics! Host Kendall Smith breaks it all down on episode 15 of the GC Round-Up.
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor, @Mike_Uva.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.