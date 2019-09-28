WATCH: Ryan Hilinski shares a moment with students, family postgame
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL
It was a long week for Ryan Hilinski, who was coming off his worst start as a Gamecock last week.
He'd respond leading the Gamecocks to a big win against Kentucky to snap a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats.
Afterwards, he'd share a moment with his family before going over to a group of students painted up with "Hope never sinks" across their chests.
View all of his celebrations postgame below.