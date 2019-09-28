News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-28 23:14:55 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Ryan Hilinski shares a moment with students, family postgame

Jackson Fields • GamecockCentral
Staff

SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

It was a long week for Ryan Hilinski, who was coming off his worst start as a Gamecock last week.

He'd respond leading the Gamecocks to a big win against Kentucky to snap a five-game losing streak to the Wildcats.
Afterwards, he'd share a moment with his family before going over to a group of students painted up with "Hope never sinks" across their chests.

View all of his celebrations postgame below.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}