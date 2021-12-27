 GamecockCentral - WATCH: Sights & Sounds, Duke's Mayo Bowl on-sight practice
WATCH: Sights & Sounds, Duke's Mayo Bowl on-sight practice

Kendall Smith • GamecockCentral
Staff Writer
@SmithKendall__

South Carolina held their second practice in Charlotte just 3 days ahead of their 2021 Duke's Mayo Bowl contest vs UNC. Watch the footage, only on Gamecock Central.

{{ article.author_name }}