GamecockCentral.com

Sindarius Thornwell hasn't played a lot in his rookie season, but when he has he's made some serious plays.

Tuesday night was no different.

In the second quarter of a 105-98 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, Thornwell caught the ball, driving the lane and threw down a vicious one-handed jam, similar to the one he had against Clemson his junior year.

Thornwell is averaging 23.5 minutes per game over his last 10 and scoring almost five a game while hauling in 3.1 rebounds.

The Clippers are currently 1.5 games back from the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Check out the clip of Thornwell's dunk below.

