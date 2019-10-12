News More News
WATCH: South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate upset win over Georgia

Will Helms • GamecockCentral
Staff Writer
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS FOOTBALL

It was a big day for South Carolina's program with the Gamecocks upsetting No. 3 Georgia 20-17 for their first win over a ranked opponent on the road since 2013.

It's just the second time under Will Muschamp they've beaten a ranked opponent, and it comes at the right time with the Gamecocks at 2-3 on the season before Saturday.

They won the game on a Parker White field goal followed by a Rodrigo Blankenship missed another one soon after.

Watch the Gamecocks' celebration after a big win.

Dale Zanine || USA Today
