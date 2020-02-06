@GamecockCentral

News More News
WATCH: South Carolina staff reacts to Jordan Burch picking Gamecocks

Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School five-star defensive end Jordan Burch ended his recruitment Thursday night when he officially sent in his letter of intent.

That meant, of course, that the school and football program can now talk publicly about him.

With that, the football program released a video of the entire staff's reaction when Burch initially committed to the Gamecocks in December.

