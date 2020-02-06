@GamecockCentral

WATCH: South Carolina staff reacts to Jordan Burch picking Gamecocks
Columbia (S.C.) Hammond School five-star defensive end Jordan Burch ended his recruitment Thursday night when he officially sent in his letter of intent.
That meant, of course, that the school and football program can now talk publicly about him.
With that, the football program released a video of the entire staff's reaction when Burch initially committed to the Gamecocks in December.
The moment we learned @JordanB1505 would be staying home was one we'll never forget 🤙 pic.twitter.com/eO413ZyXqb— Gamecock Football (@GamecockFB) February 7, 2020