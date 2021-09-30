 GamecockCentral - WATCH: The GC Round-Up Ep. 8: Recruiting Talk, Week 5 vs Troy & USC Golf
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-30 06:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: The GC Round-Up Ep. 8: Recruiting Talk, Week 5 vs Troy & USC Golf

Kendall Smith • GamecockCentral
Staff Writer
@SmithKendall__

In the eighth episode of The GC Roundup, host Kendall Smith gets you up to speed on everything you need to know around Gamecock Nation.

