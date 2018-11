Will Muschamp touched on a variety of different topics after Saturday's four-point win over Ole Miss, including the freshmen stepping up in a big moment, the offensive game plan and the play of quarterback Jake Bentley.

The Gamecocks (5-3, 4-3 SEC) beat the Rebels 48-44 Saturday for their second conference road win of the season, storming back from 10 points down in the second half to win a shootout.