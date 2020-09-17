Former Gamecock A’ja Wilson was named the 2020 WNBA MVP.

Wilson averaged 20.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.0 blocks, 2.0 assists, 1.5 steals while playing 31.7 minutes per game. She received 43 of 47 first place votes. Seattle’s Breanna Stewart, who returned from an Achilles injury, received three first-place votes and Chicago’s Courtney Vandersloot, who became the first WNBA player to average 10 assists per game, received one first place vote. Voters picked their top five candidates, and Wilson was second on the other four.

Wilson finished second in the league in scoring, second in efficiency, and sixth in rebounding. She led the league in blocks and in free throws made and attempted. Wilson was also 11th in steals. For most of the season, until the final week, she had made more free throws than any other player had attempted. She was the best player on the best team, leading the Aces to an 18-4 record and the number one overall seed.