“Women’s basketball needed a game like this,” Gary Blair said. “We’re the two best teams in the SEC and we had to prove it night in and night out against different schemes.”

Aaliyah Wilson made two tough layups getting a friendly roll on the first one and somehow ducking under Aliyah Boston’s outstretched arms for the second, and the Aggies made their free throws. The Gamecocks looked exhausted from the comeback, and missed eight of their final nine shots, with only a three-pointer from Boston going in. Kayla Wells made three of four free throws in the final seconds to clinch the championship.

“Sometimes that takes the …” Dawn Staley said, looking for the right words. “You fought your way back and you want things to continue to play in your favor, but the ball didn’t bounce for us.”

Texas A&M led by as much as 15 in the second half, but a furious fourth quarter comeback erased the lead. After a 12-0 run, South Carolina trailed 57-54 with about five minutes to play. South Carolina forced a turnover and both Zia Cooke and Brea Beal got looks at a game-tying three. Neither went in, and Texas A&M had survived South Carolina’s best shot.

Before South Carolina’s comeback attempt, Texas A&M seemed to have the game in control following a dominant third quarter. The Aggies outscored the Gamecocks 19-8 in the third, with five of the Gamecock points coming in the last minute of the quarter. South Carolina was just 3-14 with five turnovers in the third quarter.

“We missed layups,” Staley said. “It’s been the nemesis in our four losses, and sprinkled in between. It forced us to have to defend and they got out in transition and they were able to score and they controlled the tempo a little bit during that stretch. It’s deflating when you miss a layup and go back and give up an easy bucket on the other end. If that happens continuously it takes a toll on you.”

Texas A&M’s depth and balance were on full display. Four players scored in double figures, led by Wilson’s 17. N’dea Jones had 16 points and 14 rebounds and was able to repeatedly slice through the Gamecock defense for layups. Texas A&M shot 43% for the game, but 53% in the third quarter.

South Carolina got 15 points from Cooke and Destanni Henderson, who also had six assists and four rebounds. Boston had 11 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and two blocks. South Carolina shot just 32% and had 15 turnovers. Texas A&M made it hard for Boston to get the ball in scoring position, but Staley thought South Carolina did enough offensively.

“We make a couple of layups, we make a couple of wide open threes where our feet were set, it’s a different game,” Staley said.

The two teams now wait for the NCAA Top 16 Reveal later Sunday night. The top 16 does not include Sunday's games. Texas A&M should safely be a one seed. South Carolina was the second overall seed in the first reveal, and could be on the border of the one/two line. The two then travel to Greenville for the SEC Tournament. Both will play their first game Friday.

Notes:

N’dea Jones became Texas A&M’s all-time leading rebounder during the game. She is also the all-time leader in double-doubles. … South Carolina outrebounded Texas A&M 44-40. South Carolina outrebounded every opponent this season except Tennessee, and they tied. … South Carolina had beaten Texas A&M seven consecutive times. Blair shrugged it off, “They’ve beaten a lot of people.” … Beal had nine points and eight rebounds. … South Carolina’s next game is Friday evening in the SEC Tournament.