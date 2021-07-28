WBB: Allisha Gray Wins Gold Medal
Allisha Gray became South Carolina’s first medal winner of the Olympics as USA Basketball took home gold in 3x3 basketball.
USA beat the Russian Olympic Committee 18-15 in the gold medal game. Gray scored four points and grabbed six rebounds in the win.
The USA finished with an 8-1 record in the tournament.
The 3x3 team has been in frequent contact with the 5x5 team during the Olympics, usually crossing paths at their shared dining facility. That has enabled Gray to keep up with A’ja Wilson and Dawn Staley.
“Every time I see them it’s just pure joy and happiness,” Gray said before the medal games. “I’m so proud of Coach Staley and I’m so proud of A’ja. Even today she was hooping and doing her thing. As a best friend, I’m so happy I don’t have the words because I don’t want to get choked up and stuff. A’ja is amazing.”
3x3 basketball has been one of the breakout sports of the first week of the Olympics, and Gray may have been the most impressive player on the team. The format rewards versatility and quickness, which have always been Gray’s strengths.
“With 3x3 my goal is not to get outhustled,” Gray said. “I try to outhustle everybody. Me being aggressive and using my athleticism allows me to be aggressive and get those type of rebounds. I want to win the game.”
“It fits their game so well,” Wilson said. “It allows them just to play.”
Kelsey Plum, Gray’s teammate in Tokyo and Wilson’s teammate in the WNBA, hopes that success in the Olympics will lead to greater recognition back home for Gray, who seems to be perpetually underrated.
“Allisha Gray doesn’t get enough credit for who she is as a basketball player,” Plum said. “You see her do everything. She’s guarding sometimes the best player, blocking shots, rebounding, offensive rebounding, hitting big shots at big moments, getting steals, she’s all over the place. What she can do to affect the game is on display and it’s really cool to see that.”
The 3x3 games have been played during the day in Tokyo but in the middle of the night in the United States. There have been occasional replays during the day, but for the most part if fans in the US want to watch the games they have to lose some sleep. As the games have gone on and word about 3x3 has gotten out, more and more people have decided that sacrificing sleep is worth it, and that has not been lost on Gray.
“I really appreciate people staying up or getting up early,” she said. “I see all the Instagram and Twitter posts. I really appreciate it.”
Gray became the second former Gamecock women’s basketball player to win an Olympic medal. Shannon Johnson won gold in 2004. Former players Ilona Burgrova (Czech Republic) and Iva Sliskovic (Croatia) played in the 2012 Olympics but did not medal. Wilson and Laeticia Amihere (Canada) are seeking to join Gray as a medal winner, along with Staley, who has won three golds as a player and two as an assistant coach.
----
• Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!
• Watch our live show and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
• Sign up for Gamecock Central's FREE news alerts and daily newsletter.
• Subscribe to our podcast on whatever podcast platform you prefer!
• Follow us on Twitter: @GamecockCentral, @GCChrisClark, @WesMitchellGC, @CollynTaylor.
• Follow Gamecock Central on Instagram @GamecockCentral.