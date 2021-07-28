WBB: Allisha Gray Wins Gold Medal

Allisha Gray became South Carolina’s first medal winner of the Olympics as USA Basketball took home gold in 3x3 basketball.

USA beat the Russian Olympic Committee 18-15 in the gold medal game. Gray scored four points and grabbed six rebounds in the win.

The USA finished with an 8-1 record in the tournament.

The 3x3 team has been in frequent contact with the 5x5 team during the Olympics, usually crossing paths at their shared dining facility. That has enabled Gray to keep up with A’ja Wilson and Dawn Staley.

“Every time I see them it’s just pure joy and happiness,” Gray said before the medal games. “I’m so proud of Coach Staley and I’m so proud of A’ja. Even today she was hooping and doing her thing. As a best friend, I’m so happy I don’t have the words because I don’t want to get choked up and stuff. A’ja is amazing.”

3x3 basketball has been one of the breakout sports of the first week of the Olympics, and Gray may have been the most impressive player on the team. The format rewards versatility and quickness, which have always been Gray’s strengths.

“With 3x3 my goal is not to get outhustled,” Gray said. “I try to outhustle everybody. Me being aggressive and using my athleticism allows me to be aggressive and get those type of rebounds. I want to win the game.”

“It fits their game so well,” Wilson said. “It allows them just to play.”