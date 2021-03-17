“If you guys have any (Netflix) suggestions, like please just throw some out there. I’m about to be finished with Criminal Minds and I don’t know what else to do.” - Aliyah Boston

She’s not alone. Destiny Littleton solicited Netflix suggestions on Instagram (she went with Outer Banks. If they stay long enough, Seinfeld should be on Netflix in April.). Eniya Russell wants to play Fortnite. They are preparing to live at least the next week, and hopefully the next three weeks as virtual shut-ins in the NCAA bubble in San Antonio.

South Carolina flew out of Columbia around 9:00 am Tuesday, looking like members of a haz-mat team, wearing both masks and face shields. It took seven consecutive days of negative COVID tests just to get to this point, so nobody is taking any chances. The NCAA allows up to 34 people in a team’s travel party, which includes players, coaches, trainers, and administrators. Each team had to submit a seating chart to the NCAA to prove they are social distancing while they travel, no food or drink was allowed on the bus or plane, and the room arrangements are strict, with no chance to pay someone a visit and say hello, even a teammate.

All of the automatic qualifiers were scheduled to arrive in San Antonio Tuesday. The at-large teams will arrive Wednesday. Not that they will ever see each other - except on the court. Arrival times have been carefully staggered so that no two teams arrive at the same time. It’s not like they’ve never seen a bubble before, but it’s an extreme version of the bubble players experienced all season, according to Dawn Staley.