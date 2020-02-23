The Gamecocks have said previously they wouldn't be satisfied with a shared title. After the LSU game, Tyasha Harris was asked about clinching a share, and answered, “Do we win it outright? Then no, we’re not worried about that.”

With its 67-58 win over Kentucky Sunday, plus Mississippi State's loss to Alabama, South Carolina clinched the outright title. South Carolina entered Sunday knowing it could clinch a share of the title with a win. But Alabama made the game-winning basket against Mississippi State with about two minutes left in South Carolina's game, delivering the title.

South Carolina shared the regular season championship with Tennessee in 2015.

“Nobody really likes to share,” Dawn Staley said. “We’re going to treat it as an only child. We want it all.”

The championship is the fifth for South Carolina, and first since winning its fourth straight in 2017. South Carolin also won four straight tournament titles from 2015-18. All the titles have come under Dawn Staley. South Carolina is currently ranked #1 in the country with a record of 27-1 and 14-0 in the SEC. South Carolina has won 21 games in a row and is chasing the second perfect SEC record in program history.

Tyasha Harris and Mikiah Herbert Harrigan are the only current players from that last championship team. They have previously been asked about winning again.

“For me, I’m excited to get back on that page and start our streak over,” Harris said after the Vanderbilt game.

