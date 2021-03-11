Could the Gamecocks play next season on Dawn Staley Court at Colonial Life Arena? One state representative hopes so.

On Wednesday Rep. Marvin Pendarvis announced his intention to file a resolution encouraging the Board of Trustees to name the court at Colonial Life Arena after Dawn Staley. Pendarvis, who graduated from the University of South Carolina and University of South Carolina School of Law, represents the 113th District in Charleston and Dorchester counties.

If passed, Pendarvis’ resolution would not rename the court, it would merely indicate legislators’ desire for the Board of Trustees to act.

It is unclear whether the University would consider acting, for multiple reasons. The university has strict guidelines for retiring jerseys (the university no longer retires numbers), and they apply to coaches as well as players. The requirements for retiring a coach’s jersey are:

"Factors considered are the overall career win record, career win record at the University, length of tenure at the University, and one or more of the following: A Conference championship win(s), NCAA national championship win(s), Coach for NCAA national championship record holder(s), and Iconic status within the South Carolina University community and with the general public."