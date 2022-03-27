WBB: Elite Eight: Creighton Preview

Who: #1 South Carolina (32-2) v. #10 Creighton (23-9), Greensboro, North Carolina

Time/TV: 7:00 PM ESPN

Line: SC -13.5, U/O -125

History: The two schools have never met. The Gamecocks are 3-1 in the Dawn Staley era in the Elite 8. In 2015, South Carolina came from behind to defeat Florida State 80-74 in Greensboro to advance to their first ever Final Four. The Seminoles were the Gamecocks Elite 8 victim again in 2017, as Carolina won 71-64 en route to a National Championship. Last year the Gamecocks dominated Staley's Washington General, Vic Schaefer and his Texas Longhorns 62-34 to advance to the Final Four. This is Creighton's first ever trip to the Elite 8.

How they got here: South Carolina used a big 2nd quarter and then rode the back of Aliyah Boston late to knock off a pesky North Carolina team 69-61. How dominant was Boston? She had 28 points and 22 rebounds, (including 12 offensive rebounds). Boston was also 12 of 13 from the foul line. Boston scored all 13 of the Gamecocks's 4th quarter points. Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson had better shooting nights, but still not quite what they are capable of doing. The backcourt duo combined for 28 points. Victoria Saxon had one of her finest games of the season. Saxton only scored 6 points but she pulled down 14 rebounds and had 2 blocks. In short, Boston got help but she put the remaining 7 teams on notice that she is the most dominant player in the country. Tar Coach Courtney Banghart said it best, "She’s just a premier player. She’s generational in that way with how her body has transformed. She’s powerful and strong. She has kind of dancer footwork. She’s relentless. I wish she was old enough to go to the pro. I would be sitting in the front row celebrating her to be drafted because I think I’ve seen enough. I had one chance, and I’ve seen enough of Aliyah Boston, but mad respect for just a really good kid too."

The Bluejays came into this tournament and completely wrecked the Hawkeye state beating Iowa and Iowa State in the last two rounds. Creighton beat Colorado in their tournament opener. The Bluejays have shot 78 three pointers in their 3 tournament games and have connected on 29 of them. Creighton is the highest remaining seed in a very chalky Elite 8.

Elsewhere around the tournament: As stated above, the usual suspects are still alive. In fact if you added up all the other remaining team's seeds, outside of Creighton, their combined number would be 11. No #1 seed has lost and only two #2 seeds have fallen. The winner of the SC/Creighton game will meet the winner of the Louisville v. Michigan game in Minneapolis on Friday night. The Gamecocks have played 3 of the other 7 teams still alive in the tournament and are 3-0 against those squads.