WBB: Feagin adds to Gamecocks' Summer Haul

Feagin became the sixth Gamecock to be part of a medal-winning team and seventh to participate in international competition.

Feagin, who will be a freshman for the Gamecocks this season, averaged 5.6 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists during the World Cup. She had single game highs of 14 points against Chinese Taipei, and 11 rebounds and three assists against Hungary. The Americans cruised to the gold medal, winning by an average margin of 47 points, and winning every game except the final by at least 30 points.

Dawn Staley coached two different gold medal-winning teams, leading Team USA in the AmeriCup and Olympic tournaments. Former Gamecock A’ja Wilson won gold in her first Olympics. Another former Gamecock, Allisha Gray, won gold in the first-ever Olympic 3x3 tournament.

Current Gamecocks Aliyah Boston and Destanni Henderson won gold under Staley in the AmeriCup Tournament. Kamilla Cardoso helped Brazil to a bronze medal in the AmeriCup Tournament and is a rising star for the Brazilian team. Laeticia Amihere played for Canada in both the AmeriCup Tournament and Olympics. She came home empty both times, losing to Brazil in the AmeriCup bronze medal game and failing to make it out of the group stage in the Olympics, but Amihere is an emerging star for Canada.

Staley, who said she will not coach in the next Olympics, has been a part of 23 medal wins with Team USA. Wilson and Boston have each won five golds. This season’s Gamecocks will be able to claim 32 international medals.