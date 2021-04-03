Odds and ends from South Carolina’s heartbreaking loss to Stanford. Welcome home From South Carolina: Following its third NCAA Final Four run in the last six NCAA Tournaments, South Carolina women's basketball will return to campus on Sat., April 3. Fans wishing to welcome the team home can do so at the Colonial Life Arena parking lots at approximately 2:30 p.m. Out of an abundance of caution with regard to the COVID-19 pandemic, the welcome home celebration will be socially distanced in Lots A, B and C in front of the arena. Fans should stand in front or behind their cars, and the team will parade through the parking lots in open-air vehicles to share a final moment of celebration of the 2020-21 season. This close On Thursday, Zia Cooke said the Gamecocks were “this close” to playing a perfect game. Then they ended up “this close” to winning the game. After the game, it was clear that they won’t forget how close the difference was between playing for a national championship and going home. “The margin of error is that small,” Dawn Staley said. “It's that small to competing for a national championship, winning a national championship. It won't be our last time being in this situation. Next year we just got to practice with that margin of error in mind.” “It's going to stick because it was a big game, Final Four,” Cooke said. “It's a dream to be here. So it's just going to motivate us. Like Coach said, we're going to work on the little things, what we can do better to get here next year and come out with the victory.”

GamecockCentral.com's coverage of women's basketball is brought to you by Post Up Careers, proudly owned and operated by Gamecock fan and GamecockCentral.com member Franklin Buchanan. Did you know that you have about 6 seconds to make an impression on a hiring manager when applying for a job? And that your resume is the marketing piece that you must make sure is up to date, highlights your skills and achievements, and will get you past applicant tracking systems? Post Up Careers can guide you through this process with their customized resume services. For a limited time, GamecockCentral.com subscribers can book a FREE consultation with Franklin to discuss, and 20% off resume and cover letter services, should you choose to book. For your FREE resume review and consultation, go here! https://calendly.com/franklin-postup/gamecockcentral

Aliyah Boston Boston also missed a game-winning putback at the end of regulation against UConn, who went on to win in overtime. Staley said that as Boston put up the potential game-winner Friday, she thought it was going to be poetic justice. Instead it was more heartbreak. Boston was sobbing after the game, consoled by Stanford’s Haley Jones and Fran Belibi. It took Boston a long time to get over the miss against UConn, and it will undoubtedly take her a long time to get over the miss against Stanford. “It's tough because it's real personal to her,” Staley said. “It sticks with her. It's part of the game. One or two moments like that don't define who she is as a player. So I hope that she'll get over it. She won't for a long time. “You’ve got to replace it with other great moments,” Staley continued. “Aliyah is wired that way for a reason. She's a perfectionist. She is one that really studies the game and thinks about the game. She holds herself to a higher standard. That's not part of her standard. So that's why it hurt so much, because it's something that she practices all the time. But it wasn't in the cards. We'll talk to her and try to get her to move off of it. She won't because she's just wired like that. I don't think it will impact her if she's in that situation. I don't think she would change her shot if she thought, Oh, I can miss this. She's not that type of player that's going to allow that shot to impact her next shot, her next move in the journey that she has in basketball. But when she's back in her room, she's going to cry. I know it. She's going to cry. She's going to cry a whole lot. But when it's time for us to pick back up and get back on the court in a couple of weeks, she'll move on.” Staley then told a story from her own past, when she missed a game-winner in the Final Four in 1992, also against Stanford. Staley said she was over it, but as she recalled what happened, her face and her voice got more and more tense, suggesting she isn’t as over it as she claims. “There are plays in my career that I think about,” she said. “I mean, 29 years ago when we lost to Stanford in the Final Four. The officials called the game off. I thought there was more time. They ran in the tunnel. I ran after them, say, C'mon back, you got to look and see, there's more time left on the clock. They put more time on the clock. We played that 0.8 seconds. We're down by one, I believe. In that instance, they put a fresh body on me, someone that didn't play the entire game. She came out. Angela Taylor, she was just fresh. I'm thinking, Okay, well, I broke away from her and just heaved up a shot. I thought about it. I'm like, I could have gotten her to foul me. She's so fresh and gung-ho about denying me the basketball, I should have started my breakout and stopped. She would have just actually ran me over. I could have just kind of lied down and faked a foul and went to the free throw line. So that stays with me. That's 29 years later. But from 29 years ago to now, I mean, there are so many great memories that replace that. It only comes up when I'm asked. Aliyah will get over it. Aliyah is a great player. Aliyah will come back stronger, better. If she's ever put in this position again, she'll knock it down.”

That was such an awesome game! Congrats to @StanfordWBB and @GamecockWBB Keep your head up @aa_boston I missed a game winner my sophomore year and thought it was the end... only to find out...it was only the beginning! Beast Mode! See you back on top Champ🙏🏾 — Lisa Leslie (@LisaLeslie) April 3, 2021