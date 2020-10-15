Dawn Staley and Aliyah Boston spoke with the media following South Carolina’s first official practice of the season Wednesday. Here’s a recap of what they had to say. Nothing has been decided about how to recognize last year’s team, aside from getting rings. “We’re going to do something, but I don’t know what it is,” Staley said. “We’ll get some rings. I’m happy our team will be recognized as the number one team in the country last year.” South Carolina had two players test positive for COVID when they returned to campus in July. Both were asymptomatic. The players had already discussed the importance of being safe, and they lectured those two players for not being more careful. “That really set the tone. They’re policing themselves over at the dorms,” Staley said. Staley discussed the option of sitting out the season with the team, but no one wanted to opt out. This was before Wednesday’s NCAA announcement that this season will not count as a year of eligibility for winter sport athletes.

The Gamecocks are still trying to finalize their schedule. Staley expects the SEC to figure out the conference schedule by the end of this week or early next week. That leaves the Gamecocks with nine games to fill. They are finalizing plans for a multi-team event to replace the Battle4Atlantis that will be three games (“I’m not going to say what it is because I hope by not saying it, it’s a go,” Staley said.) The games against Maryland and Oregon will not happen this year, nor will a game against Duke. The UConn game will still be played. Staley still expects to play Temple, and they are trying to find a date to play Clemson. The ACC is playing 20 conference games, and Clemson has already announced it is hosting College of Charleston for two of its non-conference games. Staley said the Gamecocks need two more games, but are not planning to schedule any guarantee games. Staley stressed that even though Wednesday was the first official practice, they had still been working out over the past two months. All of those practices were dedicated to man-ton-man defense. Now they are adding other defenses and working on offense. Staley estimated the playbook will only be 25-50% of what it was last year without Tyasha Harris running things. Destanni Henderson and Zia Cooke are more aggressive offensively than Harris, and the playbook will reflect that. Staley is waiting on Henderson or Cooke to separate themselves at the point guard position. She’s also giving LeLe Grissett some work at point guard to create mismatches. It doesn’t sound like the point guard battle will be decided anytime soon. “We’re now starting to play situational basketball. There’s a difference. We have to put them in as many scenarios as we think our opponents will put them in, and they’ve got to be better decision-makers all around,” Staley said. Staley and Boston both talked about Cooke’s attitude and leadership. Boston said Cooke and Laeticia Amihere are replacing Mikiah Herbert Harrigan as emotional leaders. Staley said Cooke is a “killer” who isn’t necessarily a daily leader, but she speaks loudly in crunch time.

Photo Courtesy of South Carolina Athletics (South Carolina Athletics)