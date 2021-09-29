WBB: Five Questions for the First Day of Practice

South Carolina will hold its first practice of the 2021-22 season Wednesday. Dawn Staley will address the media after practice, but before that we’ll look at the questions South Carolina will try to answer over the next 42 days.

1. What is the rotation?

I’m going to keep focusing on this. South Carolina can legitimately expect another Final Four appearance this season, but the one thing I can see derailing the season is failing to figure out the rotation. There probably isn’t a more talented team in the country one through 16, but the fact of the matter is that you can’t really go more than 10 deep. South Carolina’s schedule doesn’t do any favors in this area either: the Gamecocks come out of the gate with some huge games, and the only cupcake games (when everybody can get plenty of court time) are midway through the nonconference slate. Dawn Staley is probably going to lean on experience during those challenging first few weeks.

During the 2018-19 season, Dawn Staley tried adjusting the rotation game-by-game, based on matchups and who had practiced well. It was a mess. In a perfect world, while Staley would still tinker with matchups now and then, there would be an established rotation.

2. Is LeLe Grissett at full strength?

To recap: Grissett suffered an undisclosed, non-contact foot injury in the SEC Tournament championship game and missed the NCAA Tournament. Grissett has been participating in offseason workouts and there are no indications she won’t be ready to play, but it is fair to wonder if she will be back to 100% (including conditioning) by November 9. If she isn’t, there are a bunch of talented players waiting to steal her minutes.