WBB: Five Things to Watch - #13 LSU

#1 South Carolina visits #13 LSU in a huge early conference game.

1. Who’s available?

South Carolina was without four players against Mississippi State due to health and safety protocols: LeLe Grissett, Saniya Rivers, Laeticia Amihere, and Olivia Thompson. Dawn Staley confirmed South Carolina will still have some players out against LSU, but wouldn’t reveal who they are.

“LSU might be listening,” Staley said. “We’ve got a few people out, how about that?”

If we play detective, South Carolina posted a video on social media of the team boarding the plane for Baton Rouge. Zia Cooke, Elysa Wesolek, Eniya Russell, and Rivers were clearly visible in the video, so they are probably available. Rivers and Grissett were in the final stages of the protocols and were allowed on the bench for the Mississippi State game, so it would make sense if Rivers is available. Grissett posted a video Wednesday night that was location-stamped Louisiana, so she either made the trip or is engaged in some misdirection.

Overall, though, players have been pretty quiet on social media, helping to preserve the mystery. We’ll probably find out who is available sometime Thursday evening who will be in uniform for the Gamecocks.

LSU has not announced any personnel issues.

2. Dawn vs. Kim

When Kim Mulkey left Baylor for LSU she immediately became the biggest rival to Staley atop the SEC. With three national championships at Baylor and a Hall of Fame coaching career, Mulkey was expected to take some lumps this season before making LSU a contender. Instead she has LSU contending this season, and an upset over South Carolina would be a huge bragging point.

Mulkey’s often controversial outspokenness has made her a lightning rod. Most fans have a strong opinion of Mulkey, good or bad. Mulkey seems to enjoy the controversy, or at least being a contrarian. Staley isn’t as polarizing as Mulkey, but she also elicits strong opinions.

Rivalries make sports fun, and fans are certainly buying into the excitement of a potential rivalry, even if the coaches have a cordial relationship.

“We talk when we see each other, like on the road or recruiting,” Staley said. “Other than that we’re not like texting partners. I respected Kim and what she’s been able to do at Baylor and now LSU. Obviously any time you’re able to get a woman in there that’s able to move the needle when it comes to getting young kids to buy in, she’s one of the best at it.”