“Every game is one that you fight and claw for, you’ve got to prep for,” Dawn Staley said, explaining that familiarity levels the playing field in conference, especially for unorthodox teams like Arkansas.

The Razorbacks are evidence of just how deep and challenging the SEC is. The began the week being in danger of dropping out of the top 25 following a loss to Georgia, and ended it by grabbing one of the biggest wins of the season with the upset of UConn. That gives Arkansas two top-five wins this season, yet Arkansas is now 12-6 on the season, and 2-5 in the SEC. They are currently 10th in the SEC and 19th in the nation. Maybe I should have lead with that.

#14 Ohio State was responsible for two of those losses, beating Maryland and Indiana. Yet the Buckeyes are under a self-imposed postseason ban, so all they are doing is messing up other teams’ seasons. Then you have Arkansas.

Thursday night saw #2 NC State and #3 UConn fall victim to upsets, but really it was just par for the course. In just the last week, seven top-25 teams lost. It began Monday when #7 Maryland and #19 Arkansas (more on the Hogs later) lost. Then Thursday NC State, UConn, #21 Mississippi State, #16 Indiana, and #22 Georgia lost, while #20 Tennessee barely held off Ole Miss and Auburn took #8 Texas A&M into the fourth quarter.

2. Just Win Baby

Circling back to South Carolina, the Gamecocks keep piling up wins. They now have six wins over ranked opponents, most in the nation. They are holding steady at #3 in the NET, and are the top overall seed in ESPN’s Bracketology. It’s the same script as last season, when the Gamecocks kept adding quality win after quality win, but it’s extra important this season, with so many games canceled because of COVID issues, and given the top to bottom strength of the SEC. Every win, no matter the margin or opponent, is a quality win.

Alabama, by the way, is ranked 29th in the NET, so it meets the requirements for quantity and quality.

3. Bench boost

Prior to the Mississippi State game, Staley criticized the production South Carolina was getting from its bench. The message was received, and South Carolina got 25 points and 13 rebounds from the reserves.

“I’m super proud of our bench, in particular LeLe and LA,” Staley said, mentioning LeLe Grissett and Laeticia Amihere.

With Grissett and Amihere providing quality minutes, the next step is to give more help to Zia Cooke and Destanni Henderson. Both are averaging over 31 minutes per game, tops on the team. Staley wants to reduce that workload, which means more playing time for Destiny Littleton or Eniya Russell, or both. Each has done some good things this season, but neither has shown the consistency to give Staley confidence to play them more.

Russell is averaging 3.8 points and 1.2 rebounds per game, but her playing time has been particularly inconsistent. Russell has flashed impressive upside, but mixed in some freshman mistakes. Staley said sometimes she needs to give Russell a little longer leash to make those mistakes and learn from them. Littleton missed two games earlier this month, and is averaging 3.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game. She is shooting 31% from three on the season, but 57% in SEC games. Littleton has had to work her way back into game shape following surgery on both feet last year, but she is close to where she needs to be.

“We need one more (guard). If we can get two more it makes us a better team,” Staley said. “The minute load on Zia and Destanni is probably too much, especially with the pace we’re playing and what they’re doing defensively. We’re inching closer to having Littleton play a little more.”

4. V!

Victaria Saxton is a starter, but in a way she has more in common with the bench players. She isn’t one of South Carolina’s primary options, so when she has a big game like she did against Mississippi State it’s kind of a bonus. Saxton had 13 points and 11 rebounds, her fourth career double-double and the second time in three games that she has hit double figures in rebounding.

Saxton is now quietly averaging 10.3 points and 6.6 rebounds, plus 1.8 blocks. Aliyah Boston naturally gets most of the attention, on and off the court. But on the court, that opens things up for Saxton, and she thrives at filling in those gaps.

“She’s our steady leader,” Staley said. “She’s got that personality where she’s not a person who wants to be out front. She just goes about her business, goes about doing her job and doing it to the best of her ability. She’s someone I feel like is a star because she allows stars to be stars.

5. Scouting the Crimson Tide

In their first meeting this season South Carolina beat Alabama 77-60. At the time it was considered a somewhat uninspiring win by the Gamecocks, but as Alabama keeps winning, it looks better and better. There were some issues South Carolina will try to fix.

Alabama’s matchup zone gave South Carolina fits. Boston was held to just five points and ten rebounds. She shot 2-10 and committed four fouls, the result of being impatient, and struggling to get the ball in scoring position. Getting her more involved will be a priority.

Defensively, South Carolina did an acceptable job on Alabama’s star Jasmine Walker, holding her to 16 points and eight rebounds on 6-15 shooting. But Jordan Lewis, who played all 40 minutes, was a handful. Lewis went off for a career-high 28 points, making 9-11 free throws. Stale believes South Carolina’s defense is better now than it was then, but it will be another big challenge.

“I hope we do a better job with Lewis,” she said. “The thing Lewis does is she triggers help. Once she triggers help, then we’re playing behind. We can’t allow her to pass, to score, to just play comfortable in her skin.”

Bonus

On Saturday the SEC announced the tentative make-up date for the postponed South Carolina-Ole Miss game. That game was originally scheduled for December 31 but was postponed due to COVID testing at Ole Miss. South Carolina played Florida instead that day. The two will now play February 25. On that date South Carolina was originally scheduled to play Florida, and Ole Miss was scheduled to play Vanderbilt. Vanderbilt canceled the rest of its season, which gave both schools an open date. Game time will be announced later.

