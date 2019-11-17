WBB: Five Things to Watch - App State
SOUTH CAROLINA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
After two road wins the Gamecocks return to Columbia to host the Mountaineers.
1. Blasphemy?
On Friday, Dawn Staley was asked how Aliyah Boston through three games compared to Gamecock greats A’ja Wilson and Alaina Coates at the same point in their careers. Before we get to her answer, let’s look at the numbers. Boston is averaging 12.3 points, 7 rebounds, and 5.3 blocks while shooting 58 percent. She had a triple double in her first game, tying Coates’ school record with ten blocks, and was dominant in the win at then-#4 Maryland.
In Coates’ first three games, she averaged 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. She had 20 points in her debut against Charleston Southern and two double-doubles. In Wilson’s first three games, she averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and a block. She had 18 points in her second game, against Clemson, and would get much better as the season went on. It’s worth noting that neither played an opponent the caliber of Maryland during their three games.
So Boston is in line with the all-time leading scorer Wilson and ahead of her in blocks by a big margin. She’s in between Coates and Wilson, second and third in career rebounds. Now let’s get to what Staley said.
“I know A’ja and Alaina are going to shoot me a mean text when I say this, but she’s ahead of them,” Staley said. “Here’s why: the communication piece. A’ja and Alaina had older players that they took the back seat to. Aliyah is just being Aliyah, and she’s calling what she sees. That’s where she gets the nod when it comes to where I compare them. I’m not comparing the physical and what she does as the tangibles. The intangible is the thing that comes much further along in your career and she’s got it in her first year.”
Blasphemy? Maybe not.
2. Amihere not here
When Laeticia Amihere was recently named to the Candian national team, it was unclear how she would handle the conflicting schedules ofSouth Carolina and Team Canada, which is playing this week in the FIBA Women's Olympic Pre-Qualifying Americas Tournament in Edmonton. Now we know. Amihere will be with Team Canada this week and will not play in Sunday’s game.
3. Recruiting roundup
Friday night, South Carolina landed its first commitment of the 2020 class in combo guard Eniya Russell. Russell is the 43rd-ranked overall prospect, but at 6-0 she has good size for a guard and will provide much-needed depth at both guard positions. She chose South Carolina over Indiana, Kentucky, Miami, and Georgetown. Russell has signed her letter of intent and is officially a Gamecock.
“Eniyah is going to make a huge impression," Staley said in a statement released Saturday. “She'll be a crowd favorite for us with her ability to dazzle passing the basketball. She'll keep defenses honest with her ability to shoot deep threes, to get to the basket and her pull-up game is second to none.”
Eniya Russell committed to South Carolina on November 16, 2019.
On Saturday, point guard Diamond Johnson, South Carolina’s last remaining target, committed to Rutgers. Barring a major surprise, Russell will be the only member of the 2020 signing class. Expect South Carolina to try to add a transfer to help fill the roster.
4. FAMs in seats and food drive
Staley had a couple of messages for fans on Friday. First, the Gamecocks are participating in the Palmetto Series food drive Sunday. Fans are asked to bring canned goods to donate. There will be a silent auction and raffle, and Staley can tell you the rest:
South Carolina is participating in the Palmetto Series food drive Sunday.
Actually, let Staley tell you about the Forever Loyal program too:
South Carolina has a Forever Loyal program to help keep the lower bowl full.
South Carolina had an announced attendance of 10,586 for the Alabama State game, but only the most naive or gullible believe that figure. With over 9,000 season tickets sold, there are a lot of unused tickets out there. South Carolina wants those tickets put to use, because obviously you make more money that way, but also to help expand the fan support that has become the gold standard in women’s basketball and a big part of building a championship-caliber program and drawing recruits.
5. Scouting the Mountaineers
The game will feature two of the 20 members of the Lisa Leslie Award Watch List, given to the nation’s best center. Aliyah Boston earned the honor for South Carolina, and Bayley Plummer was recognized for Appalachian State. A 6-4 senior, Plummer isn’t a great scorer, but she is a tremendous rebounder. She averaged 11.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore, 12.9 as a junior, and 15.0 through two games this season. She’s grabbed 20 or more rebounds six times, but was held to just four rebounds against South Carolina last season as she battled foul trouble.
Guard Pre Stanley is leading the Mountaineers in scoring at 15.5 points per game. She didn't play against South Carolina last season, a game South Carolina dominated and won 80-50. These aren’t the Mountaineers of football (nor the Gamecocks of football), and this is the first of a couple of tune-up games this week, so South Carolina should get some revenge for what happened in football.
