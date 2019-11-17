SOUTH CAROLINA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL After two road wins the Gamecocks return to Columbia to host the Mountaineers. 1. Blasphemy? On Friday, Dawn Staley was asked how Aliyah Boston through three games compared to Gamecock greats A’ja Wilson and Alaina Coates at the same point in their careers. Before we get to her answer, let’s look at the numbers. Boston is averaging 12.3 points, 7 rebounds, and 5.3 blocks while shooting 58 percent. She had a triple double in her first game, tying Coates’ school record with ten blocks, and was dominant in the win at then-#4 Maryland. In Coates’ first three games, she averaged 14.3 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. She had 20 points in her debut against Charleston Southern and two double-doubles. In Wilson’s first three games, she averaged 12.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and a block. She had 18 points in her second game, against Clemson, and would get much better as the season went on. It’s worth noting that neither played an opponent the caliber of Maryland during their three games.

So Boston is in line with the all-time leading scorer Wilson and ahead of her in blocks by a big margin. She’s in between Coates and Wilson, second and third in career rebounds. Now let’s get to what Staley said.

“I know A’ja and Alaina are going to shoot me a mean text when I say this, but she’s ahead of them,” Staley said. “Here’s why: the communication piece. A’ja and Alaina had older players that they took the back seat to. Aliyah is just being Aliyah, and she’s calling what she sees. That’s where she gets the nod when it comes to where I compare them. I’m not comparing the physical and what she does as the tangibles. The intangible is the thing that comes much further along in your career and she’s got it in her first year.” Blasphemy? Maybe not. 2. Amihere not here When Laeticia Amihere was recently named to the Candian national team, it was unclear how she would handle the conflicting schedules ofSouth Carolina and Team Canada, which is playing this week in the FIBA Women's Olympic Pre-Qualifying Americas Tournament in Edmonton. Now we know. Amihere will be with Team Canada this week and will not play in Sunday’s game. 3. Recruiting roundup Friday night, South Carolina landed its first commitment of the 2020 class in combo guard Eniya Russell. Russell is the 43rd-ranked overall prospect, but at 6-0 she has good size for a guard and will provide much-needed depth at both guard positions. She chose South Carolina over Indiana, Kentucky, Miami, and Georgetown. Russell has signed her letter of intent and is officially a Gamecock. “Eniyah is going to make a huge impression," Staley said in a statement released Saturday. “She'll be a crowd favorite for us with her ability to dazzle passing the basketball. She'll keep defenses honest with her ability to shoot deep threes, to get to the basket and her pull-up game is second to none.”

@GamecockWBB FAMs you heard the great news about Eniya Russell flying into the nest last nite.....I’m tweeting so you know it’s official official. Let’s give her a welcome from the best FAMs in the country! pic.twitter.com/0snbzGfhJz — dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) November 16, 2019

On Saturday, point guard Diamond Johnson, South Carolina’s last remaining target, committed to Rutgers. Barring a major surprise, Russell will be the only member of the 2020 signing class. Expect South Carolina to try to add a transfer to help fill the roster. 4. FAMs in seats and food drive Staley had a couple of messages for fans on Friday. First, the Gamecocks are participating in the Palmetto Series food drive Sunday. Fans are asked to bring canned goods to donate. There will be a silent auction and raffle, and Staley can tell you the rest:

What's better than being back at @CLAmktg Sunday? YOU getting to help us win the Palmetto Series food drive point! @dawnstaley as the scoop 👇 pic.twitter.com/qnDhb71GfI — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) November 16, 2019

.@dawnstaley wants you to help us keep the lower bowl full! If you can't make it to the game you can still help by participating in the Forever Loyal program. #SCWomanUphttps://t.co/dTO98NJFEa pic.twitter.com/URtFslgNxH — GamecockWBB (@GamecockWBB) November 15, 2019