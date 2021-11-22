WBB: Five Things to Watch - Battle 4 Atlantis Championship - #2 UConn

#1 South Carolina and #2 Connecticut meet Monday in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship, the first of at least two matchups this season.

1. Kind of a big deal

Less than 15 minutes after South Carolina’s rout of Oregon ended, making the game between South Carolina and UConn official, ESPN announced that the game was far too important to air on ESPN2 and would be on ESPN instead. Not long after, the AP announced it would delay its top 25 poll, which would normally be announced while this game is being played, until Tuesday because of the game.

So the game is a big deal to a lot of people.

“We’re excited,” Dawn Staley said. “We chose to play in this tournament because we’ve got an opportunity to play the top teams in the country. That’s our theme all season long so why not?”

Ironically, it might matter least to the Gamecocks and Huskies. They will probably still be #1 and #2 on Tuesday, or perhaps the loser drops all the way to #3 in the rankings, which are entirely meaningless. They will certainly play again in Columbia in January, and because they are generally regarded as the two best teams in the country, they may well meet a third time at the Final Four in Minneapolis.

This game provides a great measuring stick and a really spiffy feather in your cap, but even then you get a redo in a couple months. If either team has a secret weapon they surely won’t show it Monday, they’ll save it for that potential third meeting.

2. Assist/Turnover

South Carolina’s ball movement has been outstanding this weekend, with 26 assists on Saturday and another 16 on Sunday (on 28 baskets). But turnovers have remained an issue. When Staley was asked Saturday about the 26 assists, the most South Carolina has had since 2016, Staley answered, “I’m looking at that other column (turnovers) and cringing.”

The Gamecocks had 22 turnovers Saturday and 16 Sunday, and are averaging 17.8 turnovers per game this season (against 16.8 assists). It’s a testament to how good the Gamecock offense was that it could score 88 and 80 points despite the turnovers, but sooner or later they will catch up to the Gamecocks.

Monday’s game will be the third in three days for both teams, which typically leads to a slower pace and closer score. That makes protecting the ball all the more important.