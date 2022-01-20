WBB: Five Things to Watch - Bye Week

South Carolina is off Thursday night, but while the Gamecocks are out of sight, they’re not out of mind.

1. Get Zia Cooking

Cooke started out the season strong. She had 17 points against NC State, 20 against Oregon, and another 17 against UConn. When the Gamecocks returned from the Bahamas, Cooke was averaging 13.5 points. Even better, she was shooting 49.1% from the floor, a full ten percentage points higher than her career shooting percentage.

We all know what happened next: a month-long slump. Cooke gutted out a 20-point game against Maryland, but still shot just 5-13. She finally got right against Mississippi State, scoring 18 points, and followed that with 17 (including some clutch buckets late) against LSU, and 19 against Kentucky. But as soon as she got right, things went wrong again. Cooke was 3-16 against Texas A&M and 1-7 against Arkansas before a left foot injury sidelined her for most of the second half.

Whether cause or effect, when Cooke shoots well, the Gamecock offense performs well. The Gamecocks’ offensive struggles didn’t begin until the same time Cooke’s shot stopped falling, and her three-game spurt occurred during the Gamecocks’ three best offensive games. Opponents’ zone defenses have turned Cooke into a jump-shooter instead of a slasher, which is what she excels at. If Cooke’s injury lingers, it could compound the issue.

Dawn Staley called Cooke’s injury an ankle sprain, and said she could have returned against Arkansas. But it didn’t look like a normal ankle sprain, and even still, ankle sprains can linger. Cooke relies on her quickness and explosiveness, and an ankle injury could limit her ability to get to the rim.

2. Lady Vols

#5 Tennessee is in first place in the SEC with a 6-0 record. South Carolina is in second at 5-1. The teams meet only once this season, so they both control their own destiny. But if South Carolina wants to win the SEC outright, it needs Tennessee to slip up at some point. That means every game for the Lady Vols is of interest to the Gamecocks.

Tennessee is off Thursday, but has a big game Sunday at #13 Georgia. South Carolina hosts Tennessee on February 20 in a game that will likely decide the top seed in the SEC Tournament.

Tennessee could also be a threat to South Carolina when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. South Carolina wants to be placed in the Greensboro region. Tennessee, also, would like to be a one seed in the Greensboro region. South Carolina would have to lose to Tennessee, and probably a couple of other games, to lose Greensboro, but it could happen (at that point, South Carolina would have bigger issues than geography).