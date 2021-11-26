WBB: Five Things to Watch - Elon

South Carolina opens a four-game homestand Friday afternoon against Elon.

1. Catching Their Breath

After a ridiculously challenging start to the season, South Carolina finally has a chance to relax a little bit. South Carolina only scheduled two guarantee games this season and those are up next. There’s one more game, against Kansas State - which has traditionally been in the top half of the Big 12 but finished in last place last season - before the break for exams. After two weeks of games where the goal was just to win, South Carolina now gets a week to work on itself and maybe pad the stats a little bit before the next gauntlet starts up in mid-December.

As a side note, Monday’s game was the fifth 1 vs 2 game in Gamecock history, four of them between the Gamecocks and Huskies. The other game was on January 8, 1982, when #1 Louisiana Tech (led by point guard Kim Mulkey) defeated #2 South Carolina 71-58 in Columbia. The Gamecocks are now 1-4 in 1 vs 2 games.

2. Game experience

The difficult early schedule meant Dawn Staley relied on more experienced players. The three games over the next week are the chance for other players to prove themselves. Look for freshmen Saniya Rivers and Sania Feagin to play more (Bree Hall already seems to have carved out her role as a defensive spark plug off the bench). The goal since the preseason has been to have Feagin learn during the non-conference schedule and then hopefully by ready to join the rotation for conference play. Rivers missed the first three games due to illness, which put her behind schedule. She now has a chance to get caught up.

Staley will also get a chance to look at different candidates for backup point guard. The role has been filled by committee since Raven Johnson’s injury. Zia Cooke, Destiny Littleton, and Eniya Russell have all gotten brief looks, but they should get more extended looks over the next week. Littleton was the de facto backup last season, but Staley has said she wants to keep her off the ball this season to take advantage of Littleton’s three-point shooting (which came up big against UConn). Russell has shown some nice play-making ability, but also struggled with decision-making at times. Expect her to get an opportunity to claim the role.