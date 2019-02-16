“I hope that with what happened today it will give our starters a nudge to do what they need to do,” Staley said after the game. “If our starters don’t start performing well, yes I’ll change the lineup. I’m not afraid to do that. I like continuity but I like production, and the most productive people will play.”

Dawn Staley raised eyebrows Thursday when, just 1:41 into the game, she yanked her entire starting five off the court. Her frustration continued throughout the game, and she sent out five reserves to start the second half. After the game she talked about the message she was trying to send to the Gamecocks.

In some regards, the message was about trying to do too much. The bar is set so high at South Carolina that sometimes players press and try to win the game with one play, instead of taking what opponents give them.

“We don’t want anybody thinking they have to play spectacular basketball,” Staley said. “We have to have players that make basketball plays. Shoot when you’re open, pass when you’re not, extra possessions, go rebound the basketball. It’s very simple but we have some players that muddy the waters.”

2. Rebounding

One of the main issues that set Staley off was the Gamecocks’ rebounding, or lack thereof. Staley was already in a prickly mood regarding rebounding when she met with the media Wednesday, and she was in no mood to be patient Thursday. The Bulldogs had three offensive rebounds in the first two minutes when she went with the line change.

South Carolina ended up outrebounding Georgia 40-26, and Staley’s point was heard.In the fourth quarter, after georgia tied the game, South Carolina dominated the glass, giving up just one offensive rebound on Georgia’s last ten missed shots.

3. Chance of Destanni



Freshman Destanni Henderson was one of those reserves who sparked the win. She scored eight points during a 15-2 first quarter run that put South Carolina ahead. Henderson, a top ten recruit and McDonald’s All-American is growing into her role off the bench.

“I’m still learning to come off the bench,” Henderson said. “You’ve got to have some type of mental preparedness to come off the bench. When you start you get the flow of the game and you’re there from the start, whereas when you’re on the bench you’re trying to figure everything out.”

Henderson scored in double figures three times in the first 18 games of the season, including the Kentucky game, when she never got off the bench. But since then the light bulb has come on, and Henderson has scored in double figures three times in four games, and led the Gamecocks in scoring twice. She’s also contributing in more ways than just scoring. Henderson is averaging three assists and three rebounds per game during the stretch.

“Destanni’s been playing pretty well for us,” Staley said. “She’s fearless. She’s a great listener. She’s a pleaser. I’m not surprised by her play and her ability to impact the game. She’s a quick guard, athletic. SHe’s got a scorer’s mentality yet she’s got great court vision, and her defense is picking up.”

With Zia Cooke, who was named a Naismith Player of the Year Semifinalist on Friday, joining Henderson next season, the future at point guard is bright, and very exciting.

4. Thank you Mizzou!

File this under things you never thought you’d hear, but the Gamecocks have to be fans of Sophie Cunningham and the Tigers right now. Missouri upset Mississippi State late on Valentine’s Day, dropping the Bulldogs into a tie with South Carolina for first place in the SEC.

Mississippi State won the first meeting between the two teams in Starkville, but they make the return trip to Columbia on March 3, the final day of the regular season. If both teams win out over the next four games, it would set up a winner-take-all showdown at Colonial Life Arena.

Keep in mind, the SEC doesn’t break ties when handing out regular season championships, so the Gamecocks actually have a margin for error now. They could lose again, beat the Bulldogs, and still clinch the championship. Ties are only broken for seeding in the SEC Tournament.

5. Scouting the Gators

In the first game between South Carolina and Florida, South Carolina jumped out to a 19-0 lead and cruised to a 71-40 win. It was the first game that Bianca Cuevas-Moore started, and was the game that jump-started South Carolina’s season.

Florida won its next game over Missouri, but the positive was short lived. Florida lost five straight after that win and has lost six of its last seven. That includes a 93-58 loss last weekend to a Georgia team that averages less than 66 points per game. This is the easiest game remaining on South Carolina’s schedule, and Staley is guarding against a letdown.

“I’m excited to go play Florida,” Staley said. “I don’t want our players to rest on their laurels thinking it’s an easy win, so we’ve got to bring it.

“We’ve got to hold people accountable for being productive and doing their job,” Staley added. “If not, there’s somebody down the line that’s going to step in and want to play.”

The Ws

Who: #11 South Carolina (18-6, 10-1) at Florida (6-18, 2-9)

When: Sunday, February 17, 2:00 pm

Where: Exactech Arena, Gainesville, Florida

Watch: SEC Network+

More Women’s Basketball Links: WBB/MBB News | Roster | Schedule | Statistics | SEC Standings | Top 25 Polls | Commitments