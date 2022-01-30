WBB: Five Things to Watch - Florida

South Carolina plays its third game in seven days when it visits the surprising Florida Gators Sunday.

1. Who is available?

Everyone, Dawn Staley said (except for Raven Johnson).

Wait, what?

That’s right, everyone. For the first time in six weeks, since the Maryland and Duke games in mid-December, South Carolina will have the same roster in back-to-back games. That’s a stretch of nine games, nearly half the season, and doesn’t take into account all the changes before those games. And unlike those games, when South Carolina was without Destanni Henderson, this is as healthy as it gets for the Gamecocks.

That means, as it did at the beginning of the season, that there will be some very good players that might not get off the bench in some games. It might be Destiny Littleton only playing two minutes against Ole Miss, or Kamilla Cardoso only playing six minutes at Arkansas. The key to keeping everyone happy, Staley said, is communication and making sure players know their “importance is not playing-time driven.”

“We’re all healthy, which we haven’t been in this big of a stretch. Knock on wood. It’s going to be hard to play a lot of players. Everybody’s practicing well and hard and executing, but 15 on a roster that’s healthy, that’s ready to go, that’s been productive in practice is hard,” she said. “The bottom line is winning and we do a really good job of communicating with them and letting them know it’s hard to play ten players in a half, but we’ve been teetering on that.”

2. Rivers

Look no further than Saniya Rivers to see the effect of so many players. Rivers was a national player of the year as a high school senior, when she led the nation in scoring. Heading into the season, the scouting report on Rivers was that she was a natural scorer, good passer, but weak defender. Point guard was not included.

“I promised Aliyah and my team at the beginning of the season that I’d do whatever I had to do to come in and be the player that I could be to help us get what we all want, a national championship,” Rivers said. “I’ve been working in practice, locking in.”

Staley acknowledged that Rivers initially didn’t like the idea of playing point guard. BUt she stuck to her promise and learned the position. Now, even though Rivers has struggled with her shot (she’s 11-47 for the season), she has found a role as a backup point guard and defensive specialist.

“I think she’s more comfortable and less afraid to make mistakes,” Staley said. “She’s more committed, and it was her. We’ve wanted this, but young people move at their own pace and you’ve got to give them space to process. She sees it a little bit different.”

Listed at 6-2, but even longer, and extremely athletic, it’s tough for opposing point guards to get by Rivers or pass around her.

“I’ve seen her develop so well over the past couple of weeks. Her confidence is going back up,” Aliyah Boston said. “She's been locked in. She's asked questions if she’s not sure about it.”