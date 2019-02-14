SOUTH CAROLINA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL South Carolina looks to bounce back from the loss at Connecticut with a date with Georgia. 1. Putting UConn behind them The message following the loss to Connecticut on Monday is simple: move on, it doesn’t change what matters in the SEC. South Carolina is still in the race for the regular season championship, but can’t afford to slip up. As the cliche goes, South Carolina can’t let Connecticut beat them twice.

Chris Gillespie

2. Bright spots Staley wanted to force Connecticut to match up with her guards, and she did have some success. Bianca Cuevas-Moore tied her career-high with 25 points and Te’a Cooper had 20 points and four assists in just 21 minutes. Cooper has been frustratingly inconsistent this season, especially prone to duds at home, while Cuevas-Moore has been a steady contributor capable of getting hot for stretches. On Tuesday, Cooper and point guard Tyasha Harris were named to the Dawn Staley Award midseason watch list. The award recognizes ball handling, scoring, ability to distribute the basketball and will to win. 3. Make your Valentine’s plans The Gamecocks are going all out for fans on Valentine’s Day. They have made Valentine’s cards that fans can give out.

They are holding a pink out game, both to raise awareness for breast cancer and celebrate the holiday.

4. Horsing around Adding to the promotions, fans will have the opportunity to take a picture with the saddle that South Carolina was awarded for winning the 2017 National Championship.

