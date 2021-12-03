WBB: Five Things to Watch - Kansas State

The freshman class was supposed to provide that firepower, but it has yet to happen. Availability has been an issue. Raven Johnson’s injury knocked her out for the season. Rivers missed the first four games with illness. Sania Feagin has been brought along slowly. Only Bree Hall has played in every game, which leads us to...

“We need more firepower off the bench,” Staley said after Monday’s game. “We need our bench to play with a sense of urgency on both sides of the ball, play with a pulse, play like you’re competitors, play simple basketball. I think we were trying to hit home runs out there with passes.”

Depth was supposed to be a huge strength for South Carolina this season, and while it has definitely been an asset, it hasn’t been the overwhelming advantage most expected. It’s a source of frustration because of all the talented players waiting to check in. Everyone Staley is playing off the bench was a McDonald’s All-American, but it isn’t showing up yet.

If Henderson doesn’t play then South Carolina will have to count on some reserves - Amihere or Rivers or Littleton - to play like starters, something that hasn’t happened enough this season. Second quarters, when the second unity is typically running the show, have frequently been a weak spot for South Carolina this season.

If Henderson can’t play, Laeticia Amihere will lead point guard by committee. Zia Cooke, Saniya Rivers, and Destiny Littleton would also make up that committee. Amihere has already been working as the backup point guard and has looked surprisingly comfortable.

Henderson left the North Carolina A&T game late in the first half with what appeared to be (but has not been confirmed) a calf injury.

“She did some things. She’s here. She’s got her practice stuff on,” Staley said, trying to find as many ways to answer questions without saying anything.

“She’s doing good. She’s over there,” Staley said, gesturing toward Henderson across the court. Staley said that Henderson is “Day-to-day. Day-to-day.”

It was all anybody wants to talk about, except for Dawn Staley. She played it coy Thursday, refusing to give any insight into whether Henderson will play Friday night.

3. Breezy

Hall was the lowest-rated of the four freshmen but so far has been the biggest contributor. Hall was known for her defense in high school, with an offensive game that developed later. That’s been the same story this season.

“Bree Hall brings energy. Defensively she takes on challenges. Offensively, she’s challenged.” Staley said, laughing. “I’d rather go down guns a-blazing and she’s one that plays that style of play and I like the energy that she brings to the table on the practice floor. I think she’s playing very similarly to how she’s practiced.”

She may not always know where she’s going but Hall gets there full speed. It’s the luxury of playing 10.9 minutes per game instead of 20 minutes a game: Hall doesn’t have to conserve energy like the opponents who have to keep up with her.

“She’s always on go,” Staley said. “I’d rather have her that way and have to slow her down a little bit.”

Hall is averaging 2.3 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. She’s shooting a respectable 26.4% from three, but a much less respectable 1-7 from two, all part of the growing process.

4. Battle of the Bigs

The key matchup Friday night will be in the middle, between Kansas State center Ayoka Lee and South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston and Kamilla Cardoso. The 6-6 Lee is averaging 24.4 points, 11.6 rebounds, and 4.1 blocks this season. And lest you think she’s just padding her numbers against inferior competition, Lee had 19 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks against NC State. She is third in the nation in scoring and seventh in rebounding. Her player efficiency rating (60.7) leads the country by a very wide margin - second place is 46.5.

Of course, Boston is no slouch. She had two of the best games of her career last week, going for 22 points and 15 rebounds against UConn and then notching a career-high 29 points and 14 rebounds on a perfect 13-13 shooting against North Carolina A&T. Those performances have revived the discussion about whether Boston is the best player in the country.

“People really look for that (best player in the country),” Boston said after the game. “I’m just focused on helping my team win and moving us forward.”

“It’s hard to be perfect,” Staley said. “I don’t know if she’ll be perfect again, but when you take good shots, you give yourself a real good shot at making them. She does not take shots outside the rhythm of what she does or the rhythm of our offense. She probably takes less than she probably should take.”

South Carolina will likely use the same strategy against Lee that it used against NC State’s Elissa Cunane. That means using its frontcourt depth to wear down Lee in the first half. Amihere (if she’s not running point), Victoria Saxton, and especially a heavy dose of Cardoso, who is averaging 6.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in just 15.4 minutes.

“We’re going to have to contain (Lee) and do our best to shut her down,” Amihere said.

5. Scouting the Wildcats

Getting production around Lee has been a question mark for Kansas State. The Glenn twins, freshmen Brylee and Jaelyn, are each averaging 7.0 points per game, and Jaelyn is averaging 3.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Point guard Serena Sundell, is second on the team with 10.4 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.0 rebounds.

Kansas State averages plus-8.3 rebounding on the season, but against NC State, the best comparison for South Carolina, the Wildcats were outrebounded by 12. They shot the ball well, including an uncharacteristic 10-22 from three, but struggled defensively. NC State shot 54.8% from the floor, attempted 16 free throws, and was also 10-22 from three.

“(Lee’s) going to take 80% of the shots and then they shoot threes. It’s either threes or paint points,” Staley said. “She’s big and they look for her. If you are relaxing while playing her, she’s going to make you pay. We had a good couple days of practice where we understand the assignment and we’ve got to execute it.”

The other games in the Big 12-SEC challenge are West Virginia at Kentucky (an 83-60 Wildcat win), Georgia at Texas Tech (a 66-56 Lady Bulldog win), Iowa State at LSU (a 69-60 Tiger win), Mississippi State at Oklahoma, Missouri at Baylor, Florida at TCU, Oklahoma State at Auburn, Vanderbilt at Kansas, and Texas at Texas A&M. Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Tennessee sit out this year. The SEC won last season behind South Carolina’s win at Iowa State, but the Big 12 won in 2019, when South Carolina didn’t participate.

The Ws

Who: #1 South Carolina (8-0) vs Kansas State (7-1)

When: 7:00 pm, Friday, December 3

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+