South Carolina’s rivalry with Kentucky has been overshadowed of late by those with Mississippi State and Missouri, but it was the original rivalry of the Dawn Staley Era. Kentucky’s program was at a peak six or seven years ago when South Carolina was on the way up, and South Carolina made its mark by beating Kentucky. At that time, Kentucky was an extremely physical (though not dirty) team, and South Carolina matched that physicality. There was no love lost between the coaches either, as Staley and Matthew Mitchell have always had a strictly professional relationship (although nobody seems to like Mitchell).

In 2011 unranked South Carolina upset #15 Kentucky. The next year, Kentucky was ranked #5 but was again knocked off by South Carolina. As South Carolina rose in prominence, and Kentucky fell, the roles reversed, and Kentucky handed South Carolina its only conference loss in 2015. Since then, South Carolina has won eight straight and Kentucky has dropped to the middle of the pack in the SEC, and the rivalry has gotten much less heated.

“I know it’s a rivalry for us,” Staley said. “I don’t think any of the players, maybe some of the players who are left over from a year or two ago, know the impact that this rivalry is.”

2. Alexis’ Old Kentucky Home

Alexis Jennings has been on both sides of the rivalry, playing her first two season with the Wildcats before transferring. Last season against the WIldcats, Jennings had a big game in Lexington, in a game played at Rupp Arena, scoring 17 points to go with seven rebounds. In the second game her numbers were more modest, just six points and three rebounds.

3. Home woes, road joy?

Te’a Cooper scored 18 in the win over Vanderbilt, and continues to be South Carolina’s leading scorer. But an unusual dynamic has developed. Cooper has been a force in road games, and before Monday, largely ineffective at home.

Cooper is averaging 9.4 at home and 17.8 points in away and neutral site games. She has scored in double figures in six of the eight away games, and just three times at home.

Staley said the inconsistency is a concern, one the coaches aren’t sure how to address.

“I think Te’a plays better on the road,” Staley said. “We’ve got to find a way to get her going at home. I don’t know what that is. Some players seem to be more focused on the road than at home because you’ve got a lot of things pulling at you here.”

“I couldn’t get it going in the CLA for a minute,” Cooper said after the Vanderbilt game. “I just tried to do what I do in away games and it worked for me. I had a lot of conversations with the staff and I felt better today.”

4. Coming up Victaria

As part of the Gamecocks’ “whoever’s hot” rotation pattern, Staley has settled into basically playing one backup post player, choosing between LeLe Grissett, LaDazhia Williams, and freshman Victaria Saxton. Grissett has played the most, because of her rebounding and athleticism in leading the Gamecocks’ press. Williams has had a few moments, and then Against Vanderbilt is was Saxton’s turn.

Saxton has been an effective shot-blocker and rebounder, making sure she gets her chance. Saxton had a career-high eight rebounds against Vanderbilt and her playing time in conference games has steadily increased. She just needs to get stronger to hold up against more experienced players.

“V is a cerebral player,” Staley said. “She really understands how to play. Sometimes her strength becomes an issue. It’s not her toughness.”

5. Scouting the Wildcats

Kentucky breezed through the nonconference schedule with a loss to #5 Louisville the only blemish. But since conference play began Kentucky has fallen back to earth a little. The Wildcats are just 4-3 in the SEC, including a loss to bottom-feeder Ole Miss.

Maci Morris leads Kentucky in scoring at 16.6 points. She’s an aggressive scorer who likes to take advantage of transition opportunities created by by Kentucky’s pressure defense.

“It’s a rival game so we’re prepped for it,” Staley said. “You’ve got to fight aggression with aggression so we’re going to be aggressive.”

The Ws

Who: #16 South Carolina (14-5, 6-1) vs #19 Kentucky (17-4, 4-3)

When: Thursday, January 31, 6:30 pm

Where: Memorial Coliseum, Lexington, KY

Watch: SEC Network

More Women’s Basketball Links: WBB/MBB News | Roster | Schedule | Statistics | SEC Standings | Top 25 Polls | Commitments