There are two things to take into account, though. One is that South Carolina still has Kentucky, Mississippi State, and the SEC Tournament to boost its resume. The second is that the drop in seeding appears to be procedural, since the SEC has eight teams and conference opponents can’t match up in the first two rounds. Again, the main takeaway is the South Carolina has time to play itself into a solid three seed (a two is likely out of reach with no major non-conference wins).

In Charlie Creme’s latest Bracketology report, he has South Carolina as a four-seed in the dreaded Albany region with Connecticut. That’s a drop from his last projection, when South Carolina was a three seed.

2. No Cooper? No Problem

South Carolina had its most complete offensive game of the season against Florida, despite a first quarter lull and the absence of leading scorer Te’a Cooper. Cooper stayed home with an illness, but South Carolina never missed a beat.

Cooper can dominate games on both ends of the court when she is hot. Just look at her performance against Texas A&M or Mississippi State or Connecticut. But she also dominates the ball and is prone to bad games. Just look at Georgia, Purdue, or the first Florida game.

Cooper has also seen freshman Destanni Henderson eat into her playing time a little. The light bulb has come on for Henderson, who has scored in double figures the last four conference games, becoming a spark off the bench and raising her scoring average almost two whole points.

3. Just Jennings

Alexis Jennings broke out in the third quarter against Florida, scoring 17 of her season-high 22 in that quarter alone. After scoring in double figures just twice in her first five conference games, she has reach double figures in each of the last seven. Jennings downplayed what she’s doing, saying it’s all about positioning.

“I’m feeling really comfortable,” Jennings said. “My teammates are finding me in good positions and when they put me in good positions I’m able to do good things.”

Dawn Staley thinks it’s a case of practice carrying over to games, and, although Jennings won’t admit it, a dose of senioritis.

“She’s playing pretty well on both sides of the ball,” Staley said. “She’s practicing well and that transitions to the game. I think she’s feeling the end of her career coming to a close so she wants to put her best foot forward.”

4. Recruiting Roundup

Awards are starting to roll in for South Carolina’s historic 2019 recruiting class. Point guard Zia Cooke was recently named to a Naismith National Player of the Year Award semifinalist, and Staley was on hand for Cooke’s senior night game.