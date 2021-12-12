WBB: Five Things to Watch - Maryland

South Carolina takes on another top ten opponent Sunday, hosting #8 Maryland in the Jimmy V Women’s Classic. 1. Henny’s Health Stop me if you’ve heard this before: Destanni Henderson is day-to-day with a left leg injury. It was her status going into the Kansas State game, and it’s her status going into the Maryland game. “Every day is a little better than the day before,” Dawn Staley said. “So we’ll see where she ends up.” Staley said that Henderson was not “full-go” in practice. Henderson had appeared in 85 consecutive games, dating back to her freshman season, before missing the game against Kansas State. If she can’t play, Laeticia Amihere would get her second start at point guard. 2. Injury bug Both teams have dealt with significant injuries this season. In addition to Henderson, Raven Johnson, backup point guard and highest rated recruit, played just nine minutes before a knee injury in the second game ended her season. Super senior LeLe Grissett, South Carolina’s top reserve last season, has yet to play this season with a leg injury suffered in the SEC tournament championship game. Maryland has been hit hard by injuries this season - you could probably get a top 25 team out of just the players who haven’t played. Maryland’s Diamond Miller, an All-Big Ten selection last season, has played just 15 minutes across two games due to a knee injury. Super senior Channise Lewis has yet to play due to a knee injury suffered last season. Katie Benzen, who shot 50% from three last season, missed three games with an illness. And Faith Masonius, a key reserve, missed five games due to illness. Although Ashley Owusu hasn’t missed any games, she dealt with a sprained ankle early in the season. Before the season, guard Zoe Taylor medically retired due to knee injuries. Maryland coach Brenda Frese said Miller is “day-to-day” and she doesn’t know if Miller will play against South Carolina.

3. Being Dominant Beginning with the trip to the Bahamas, Aliyah Boston has been playing dominant basketball. She’s averaging 16.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks this season, but was on another level in the two games before exams. She had 29 points and 14 rebounds on 13-13 shooting against North Carolina A&T, and followed it with 22 points and 17 rebounds on 9-11 shooting against Kansas State. It was a coole average of 25 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, and 91.6% shooting (22-24). According to ESPN Stats & Info, Boston is the only player in the last 20 seasons with a two-game span averaging 25 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 90% from the floor. Boston could have another big game against Maryland. The Terrapins don’t have any big bruisers in the post like Boston, and don’t have anyone over 6-3. Of course, it hasn’t mattered who opponents threw at Boston, she’s been dominant against everyone. Boston needs 12 points to reach 1,000 for her career. Zia Cooke needs just three points. 4. Teddy Bear Toss After a one-year absence, the teddy Bear Toss returns to Colonial Life Arena. The first toss was held in 2019 against Duke, when 2,046 stuffed animals were thrown onto the court at halftime (“It was like Christmas,” Zia Cooke said). It was one of the most memorable moments of that memorable season, and there were so many bears the Gamecocks were still giving them away at the SEC tournament in March 2020.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UZWRkeSBCZWFyIFRvc3Mg8J+nuCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vUkczaER1THJpOSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JHM2hEdUxyaTk8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ2hyaXMgV2VsbGJhdW0gKEBDaHJpc1dlbGxiYXVtKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NocmlzV2VsbGJhdW0vc3Rh dHVzLzEyMDc4MjYzMTg4ODYyNjA3Mzc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ RGVjZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMTk8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==