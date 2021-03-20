“The last two practices our players were sucking wind, and I told them, you’ve got to fight through it,” Staley said. “We haven’t had our normal game day routine because we've been off for almost two weeks. We’ve got to get back in game shape. We did get up and down a little bit and push through.”

The biggest concern is getting players back in game shape. They were off for nearly a week due to quarantines, and we all know the issues with the training facilities in San Antonio. Zia Cooke complained about not being able to work out while in quarantine, having to make do with a basketball in her hotel room.

It’s as good of a tournament of any to have limited experience, since the tournament will be unlike any other. Nobody really knows what to expect.

Elysa Wesolek got in late in the blowouts against Belmont (win) and Baylor (loss). She played a total of four minute in those games, with no points or rebounds and just a single assist to show for her time. Laeticia Amihere was actually with the team during the 2019 tournament, but she was not playing as a January enrollee rehabbing a knee injury.

The same could be said of Victaria Saxton. She also played in all three games, but played just 7.7 minutes per game. She was productive in that limited playing time, averaging 2.7 points on 50% shooting, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 blocks.

It’s easy to forget , given how the Gamecocks rolled through last season, that SUnday’s game will be the first NCAA Tournament game for most of South Carolina’s roster. LeLe Grissett had the most tournament experience, but with her out with injury, that leaves just three players who have appeared in a Tournament game. Destanni Henderson has the most experience. She was the starting two guard for all three tournament games in 2019, although her role was rather small. Henderson averaged 3.0 points, 1.3 assists, and 2.7 rebounds while shooting just 29% and playing just 18.7 minutes. She wasn’t exactly the same Henny she is today.

2. Coach LeLe

Despite her injury, Grissett made the trip to San Antonio. She is moving around on a scooter for her injured right foot. When she announced the injury, Dawn Staley said Grissett would be a player-coach. After a week of that unofficial title, Staley is thrilled with how Grissett is helping.

“LeLe is always one that’s in great spirits,” Staley said. “She’s rolling around practice and she’s telling them. She’s giving them the information that they need to compete at this level. She’s in practice, she’s active, she’s telling them things that need to happen out there on the floor.”

The big question is how Staley replaces Grissett the player. She has kept her plans secret, but revealed some tidbits this week. Eniya Russell, the talented but inconsistent freshmen, will play a part. Her role has been streamlined. The hope is that she will be more effective with more clearly defined minutes and responsibilities.

Destiny Littleton will probably play more. She has been steady and effective, but has had trouble getting on the court behind Henderson and Zia Cooke. But the big x-factor appears to be Laeticia Amihere.

“She’s got to step up big time,” Staley said. “We’re going to put her in a position to do a lot of things for us on both sides of the basketball. It’s a breath of fresh air, it truly is. I’ve never seen her practice as well, for as long of a stretch, as this past two weeks, week-and-a-half. She’s playing free, and I think LA is in a position of, we need her. I think she’s going to come through.”

Cooke and Staley both hinted at Amihere’s new role with Grissett out. They were excited about what they’ve seen, but that’s all they would say. It sounds like more face up opportunities on the perimeter, but that is only a guess.

“She’s had a great two days,” Cooke said. “We’ve got her playing a different role for this tournament and I think it’s going to be great. People don’t know how good she really is, and we haven’t been able to get it out of her yet, but it’s coming.”

“We’ll play her and put her in a position to do all the things we saw her do during the recruiting period,” Staley said. “It’s unfortunate that it took an injury for us to get here. I’m mad at myself for not putting her in the position we’re putting her in this week. It’s a little bit different, it’s a little bit better, and a little bit freer for her.”

3. Boston Uncommon

Another week, another round of honors for Aliyah Boston. She was named first team AP All-American on Wednesday. Boston was also named an All-American by ESPN.

On Thursday, Boston was named one of four finalists for the Naismith Trophy player of the year. She is also a finalist for the Naismith defensive player of the year. Fans can submit their vote for player of the year at www.naismithfanvote.com.

4. Looking ahead

Assuming South Carolina advances to the second round, the Gamecocks will face either #8 Oregon State or #9 Florida State. In a normal year both games would be played back to back in one location. This year, Oregon State and Florida State will tip off while South Carolina and Mercer are still playing, and in a different location entirely. They will play at Texas State’s University Events Center in San Marcos, Texas, at 7:30. The game will be on ESPN2 for those interested in scouting the next opponent.

South Carolina and Florida State are no strangers, seemingly matching up in the NCAA Tournament every year. It has actually only been three times, but South Carolina has won all three, including a pair of Elite Eight wins.

5. Scouting the Bears

Mercer went 19-6 and 10-3 in the Southern Conference. The Bears play a slower pace than South Carolina in order to maximize efficiency. The Bears set a SoCon record by holding Wofford to 38 points in the tournament final and have the two-time SoCon defensive player of the year in Shannon Titus.

“They’re a pretty good team,” Cooke said. “We don’t want to take anyone lightly, regardless of the seed they are.”

Offensively, Amoria Neal-Tysor averaged 25.7 points in the tournament and was named the most outstanding player. Neal-Tysor was the second-leading scorer in the conference, followed by teammates Jaron Dougherty (third), Jada Lewis (fifth), and Titus (seventh).

“They’re a great team and a great coach,” Staley said. “Susie Gardner is a great coach. I reached out to her as I was watching them in preparation, They’re a good basketball team. Offensively they score the basketball. They’ve got four people that can put the basketball in the hole. They put themselves in positions where they can be efficient and effective. We’ve got our hands full.”

Not surprisingly, South Carolina will have a size advantage, and Mercer is not a particularly good rebounding team to begin with (-0.9 per game). The Bears face a tall task trying to hold their own inside.

The Ws

Who: #1 South Carolina vs #16 Mercer

When: Sunday, March 21, 6:00 pm

Where: Alamodome (North/Court 1), San Antonio, Texas

Watch: ESPN