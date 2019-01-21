The series with Mississippi State has been marked by mutual respect, high-level basketball, and great players making great plays. The series with Missouri has been almost the exact opposite. Missouri has succeeded in junking up the game to neutralize South Carolina’s talent advantage (that’s actually a compliment, though it doesn’t make for pretty basketball), the disdain between the programs begins at the top and goes all the way down, and the dirty play from Missouri nearly started a brawl in the last game between the two. In the face of all this, South Carolina has to maintain its composure.

South Carolina saw its eight game winning streak snapped Thursday at Mississippi State. It was a typical game between the two, close for three quarters before one team pulled away in the fourth. It shouldn’t be hard for South Carolina to move on from the loss, with Missouri up next. Instead, the concern is that they might get to emotional.

“It’s all we’re focused on, is the basketball part of it,” Dawn Staley said. “You’ve got to play the game. The fans and everybody else, they worry about all that other stuff. We’re worried about getting another win in the SEC.”

Staley even took the highly unusual step of trying to set up a meeting between the two teams. When she spoke to the media Sunday, Staley said that she and Missouri coach Robin Pingteon had been playing phone tag, and nothing was certain given the logistics of getting together the night before the game.

“I spoke to Robin sometime in July about possibly getting our teams together. That’s not something I wanted the media to know about because now I’ve got to answer questions about whether we got together. I don’t know. It’s the night before the game.”

2. All About Sophie

Any conversation about Missouri is 80 percent Sophie Cunningham. For better and worse, she defines Missouri basketball. She’s talented and relentless, the type of all-around player who can make whatever play Missouri needs to win. She’s also a dirty player who has no problem with a late shove or an elbow that somehow always “accidentally” finds her opponent’s jaw. Her defenders have an excuse for every dirty play, but she wouldn’t need the excuses if she weren’t doing it in the first place.

Now in her senior season, Cunningham’s reputation for being dirty has equalled her reputation for winning. She is despised throughout the SEC, and her me against the world attitude might be taking a toll. Cunningham’s numbers are down significantly this season. Her scoring average has dipped three points per game, and her shooting percentage is down seven percent both behind the arc and overall. And Cunningham is being called for fouls in bunches. She has fouled out five times this season, as officials have finally gotten wise to all the extra contact she makes.

But that in no way means Cunningham and Missouri aren’t dangerous. She’s still good, they’re still good, and she still gets under opponents’ skin.

“You try to make her work for her catches, you try to contest all her shots, and you try to make her work on both ends of the court,” Staley said. She also talked about not retaliating if there is a late shove. “We discussed that. We discussed keeping your composure.”

3. Free tickets

As the partial government shutdown enters its fourth week, the Gamecocks have offered a small consolation to federal employees who have been furloughed or who are working without pay. Federal employees can claim up to four free tickets to any women’s or men’s basketball game for the duration of the shutdown.

In a release, South Carolina said, “federal government employees can claim up to four complimentary tickets for immediate family members per game by showing a valid federal government ID at the Colonial Life Arena Ticket Office, which opens 2.5 hours before tipoff.”

Staley offered her thanks to the affected workers on Twitter, and invited them to come to a game.