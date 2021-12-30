WBB: Five Things to Watch - Missouri

South Carolina begins SEC play with a visit to Missouri.

1. Rest, Rust, and COVID

After a daunting non-conference schedule, the Christmas break gave South Carolina some much-needed rest. However, the Gamecocks have returned to a world disrupted by COVID. Four of the seven SEC games scheduled for Thursday have been postponed due to COVID issues.

At home, South Carolina will be without LeLe Grissett and Saniya Rivers, who are both in health and safety protocols (Grissett also missed the Stanford game), and South Carolina’s game against Ole Miss on Sunday has already been postponed.

With players going home for the holidays and being around family and friends, the chance of exposure increased - the bubble got big, as Dawn Staley said. WIth players back on campus, Staley is optimistic South Carolina and other teams can make the bubble small again and hopefully get back to playing.

Staley had a detailed meeting with players Wednesday to go over CDC protocols and what players can do to limit the potential for exposure.

“We’re just embracing it. There’s nothing you can do besides stay vigilant and (follow) the protocols,” Staley said. “If you want to continue to be healthy and you want to continue to play, there are things that you can control and you have to do that to the best of your ability.”

South Carolina could replace Ole Miss with another opponent. It would be an SEC team that also had a game postponed, because they don’t want to risk exposure outside the conference bubble for now. The situation is changing rapidly, so it’s all hypothetical as of Thursday morning.

2. Identity Established

Staley was asked Wednesday what her takeaway from the non-conference schedule was. What pleased her most was not that South Carolina escaped undefeated, but they way it was accomplished.

“I’m happy that we were dealt some adversity. I’m happy that we found ways to win even when we didn’t play our best basketball,” she said. “I think we have an identity. I’m happy with the identity of our basketball team, just being a resilient one, being one that competes even if we don’t play our best basketball.”