WBB: Five Things to Watch - North Carolina A&T

South Carolina hosts North Carolina A&T Monday night to bookend the weekend with its two guarantee games.

1. Consistency

Despite beating Elon by 41 points on Friday, that pesky second quarter, when the Phoenix outscored the Gamecocks 16-13, left a bad taste in South Carolina’s mouth. A bad quarter like that is no big deal against Elon, but such lapses would be much more problematic against tougher opponents.

That second quarter lull happened when the second unit entered the game. That group included freshmen Saniya Rivers and Bree Hall, who are seeing more playing time in these guarantee games. They need to avoid letdowns if they want to earn more playing time as the season progresses. That message has surely been delivered, but how well has it been received?

2. Backup point guard

Raise your hand if you expected before the season to see Laeticia Amihere running point guard for the second unit. Anybody?

After Raven Johnson suffered a season-ending knee injury, Dawn Staley said the backup point guard position would be filled “by committee.” Last season that meant Zia Cooke, Destiny Littleton, and a bit of Eniya Russell.

This season Dawn Staley wants Littleton off the ball to take advantage of her shooting (a decision that worked against UConn when Littleton hit two big threes), Cooke is already logging heavy minutes at shooting guard, adn Russell is still learning the role. Enter Amihere.

“She understands it, she knows it, she can keep the pace until we’re able to develop a little more at that position with some of the young players,” Staley said. “I like her speed at that position. She’s unafraid, and I’d rather have somebody out there that’s unafraid. She’s not afraid to make mistakes. She’s a good passer into the posts. She knows it.”

The mismatch works both ways, as Amihere is vulnerable against dribble penetration. But Staley is confident that her height and length make up for it.

Staley also tried Rivers, another tall, long player, at point guard against Elon. Rivers is not a point guard, but she is a natural playmaker. Her defense needs work but when she is at point guard she has a definite size advantage that can mask some shortcomings. It worked against Elon, when Rivers had a steal and two blocked shots, but she was also running things during that second quarter slump.