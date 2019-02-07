The Gamecocks actually replaced most of their banners at Colonial Life Arena over the offseason. They have won so many under Dawn Staley that they ran out of room and had to consolidate some of the less prestigious accomplishments.

Before Thursday night’s game South Carolina will raise the banner for winning the 2018 SEC Tournament. Players will also receive their championship rings. South Carolina delayed raising the banner while waiting for the rings to arrive. The banner represents South Carolina’s record fourth consecutive tournament title, the first team in SEC history to win four straight.

Elsewhere, on Wednesday the NBA announced that Staley would be participating in All-Star Weekend in Charlotte as one of the coaches in the Celebrity All-Star Game. One of her players will be A’ja Wilson, although Staley said she wants to meet former Sixer Bobby Jones while she is in Charlotte for the game. The Celebrity All-Star Game is Friday, February 15.

2. Change is constant

Staley spent most of the non-conference schedule adjusting her lineup, trying to find a rotation that she liked. She seemed to finally settle on a starting lineup when she inserted Bianca Cuevas-Moore against Florida. Then that changed against Arkansas, when she replaced Mikiah Herbert Harrigan with Doniyah Cliney to try to match the Razorbacks’ speed and perimeter shooting.

Staley expects to go back to Herbert Harrigan against ole Miss, but stressed that nobody’s spot is guaranteed.

“Right now we’re going to start who we’ve been starting, which is KiKi back in the lineup,” Staley said. “It could change because players change, situations change. I can’t predict that.

3. Accolades for Victaria

Earlier this week Victaria Saxton was named SEC Freshman of the Week. Saxton averaged 10.5 points and 5.5 rebounds last week, including a career-high 19 points and nine rebounds against Arkansas, going a perfect 7-7 from the floor and 5-5 from the line.

“I was really surprised,” Saxton said. “I wasn’t expecting it. I felt blessed.”

Over the last month Saxton has seen her playing time gradually increase as she has become the primary reserve in the post. She is an athletic defender and shot blocker, averaging 1.2 blocks per game in just 9.8 minutes per game. She has been open to instruction, both from coaches and veteran players, and she’s willing to do the dirty work to get on the court.

“(I) keep rebounding the ball,” she said. “That’s my main thing that I do and I like doing it.”

Saxton also became the first Gamecocks since A’ja Wilson to earn SEC Freshman of the week honors. Wilson won the award five times, so that turned out pretty well the last time.

4. Destanni’s Destiny

Of course, Saxton wasn’t the only freshman with a big week. Destanni Henderson also scored a career-high 19 points and five rebounds in the come-from-behind win over Arkansas. Henderson started five games earlier in the season, but had seen only spot playing time recently and didn’t get on the court against Kentucky. Point guard is the team’s deepest position, so minutes were hard to come by, but Staley said, presciently, that Henderson would still have opportunities and she expected her to be ready to contribute.

“They all know when a player is playing well I’m going to run them until the cows come home, and it’s at the detriment of some other players getting experience,” Staley said.

Henderson got her chance against Arkansas, providing a spark when South Carolina needed one and then playing confidently down the stretch, scoring 12 in the fourth quarter. It was the best example yet of the potential Henderson flashed as a top ten recruit last year.

5. Scouting the Rebels

Ole Miss has struggled to make strides over the past several years, and every step forward seems met by a step back. The Rebels are struggling through another season, relying on energetic and charismatic first year coach Yolette McPhee-McCuin to build some hope for the future.

The numbers this season aren’t pretty. The Rebels have been outscored by more than 12 points a game in the SEC, they shot less than 37 percent from the floor and 30 percent from three. With a trip to Connecticut on the horizon, it’s reasonable to wonder if the Gamecocks might be looking ahead. Staley isn’t worried.

“This team has short memories,” Staley said. “I don’t think they think too far ahead. They take the moment as it comes.”

The Ws

Who: #12 South Carolina (16-5, 8-1) vs Ole Miss (8-15, 2-7)

When: Thursday, February 7, 7:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+

