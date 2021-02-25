“We lost a game, but we got some stuff with us,” Staley said after the game. “We’re a pretty good basketball team, and we can’t lose sight of who we’ve been for the majority of the season. Let’s not fool ourselves into believing that just because we lose a game the bottom falls out.”

Maybe South Carolina needs to play Kentucky more often. The first game was a come-from-behind win that gave the Gamecocks a needed confidence boost early in SEC play. Shutting down Kentucky in the second game gave the Gamecocks a much-needed comfortable win to serve as a reminder that, despite an unthinkable 2-2 record over the last two weeks, with a couple of uninspiring wins, this team is pretty good.

The game has an unusual weekday afternoon tipoff. Dawn Staley joked that since the SEC Network didn’t want to show the game, they could play whenever they wanted. It actually came down to scheduling the production company to produce the broadcast for SEC Network+.

2. Watching Boston

Earlier this week Aliyah Boston was named one of ten semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. Boston has all the defensive numbers: top ten nationally in blocks (3.0) and top 15 in rebounds (11.8) and double-doubles (11). Beyond the statistics, Boston is an incredible presence in the middle of South Carolina‘s defense, which is second in the SEC in points allowed and field goal percentage.

Against LSU, I marveled how Boston defended both players in a pick and roll. Against Kentucky, Boston was a key part of shutting down Rhyne Howard. Again, Boston was able to trap Howard off screens and still defend her player. There are also all the shots that are never attempted because opponents take one look at Boston and turn around.

While you are trying to sneakily watch the game at work today, try just watching Boston instead of following the ball. You’ll see a player that dominates the game before she ever touches the basketball.

3. Punny headline about the Chicken Sandwich Wars

Each of South Carolina’s 2021 signees were named McDonald’s All-Americans this week. That’s more All-Americans (four) than chicken sandwiches McDonald’s will be selling (three). It’s no surprise that Sania Feagin, Bree Hall, Raven Johnson, and Saniya RIvers were recognized: they are all top 15 recruits. The four All-Americans are the most of any school. UConn and Texas each have three.

“All four of them are special in their own right,” Staley said. “They’ll be valued for what they bring to the table. Yes, we do like McDonald’s All-Americans, but we do know it’s a big transition from being a McDonald’s All-American to coming into this level and playing for an elite program like ourselves and the competition that we play night in and night out. Our incoming freshmen love the fact that they are McDonald’s All-Americans, but also everything is probably not going to be as smooth as what they’re thinking.

“They’re going to have some nights when they are great, and there’s going to be some nights when they might have to trade in that McDonald’s for Burger King,” she joked.

The McDonald’s All-American game will not be played this year because of the pandemic. The four All-Americans are the most in one class in South Carolina’s program history. The first girls game was in 2002 and since then 17 Gamecocks have earned the honor..

1. Kelsey Bone (2009, transferred to Texas A&M)

2. Alaina Coates (2013)

3. Kaela Davis (2013, originally signed with Georgia Tech)

4. Bianca Cuevas-Moore (2014)

5. Jatarie White (2014, transferred to Texas)

6. A’ja Wilson (2014)

7. Te’a Cooper (2015, originally signed with Tennessee, transferred to Baylor)

8. Destiny Littleton (2017, originally signed with Texas)

9. Destanni Henderson (2018)

10. Brea Beal (2019)

11. Aliyah Boston (2019)

12. Zia Cooke (2019)

13. Eniya Russell (2020)

14. Sania Feagin (2021)

15. Bree Hall (2021)

16. Raven Johnson (2021)

17. Saniya Rivers (2021)

4. SEC standings

South Carolina has already clinched a top-two finish in the SEC. South Carolina and Texas A&M each have one loss, but South Carolina has played two more games. Third place Georgia and Tennessee each have four losses, so they can’t make up the ground.

Regardless of what happens Thursday night, South Carolina and Texas A&M will play for the SEC regular season title on Sunday in College Station. The question is whether they will be playing a winner take all game for an outright title or playing for a share. Texas A&M plays at Alabama Thursday night. If both South Carolina and Texas A&M win or both lose, the game will be for the outright title. If they split tonight, the loser will be trying to claim a share with a win.

5. Scouting the Rebels

Ole Miss only has three SEC wins this season, but they’ve been big ones. The Rebels beat Kentucky and Alabama, two NCAA Tournament teams. They also have played Arkansas and Texas A&M close in the last two games.

Ole MIss signed the top recruiting class in the SEC last year, but it is a transfer who has made the biggest impact. Forward Shakira Austin has been a star. The former Maryland Terrapin is averaging 17.4 points and 8.6 rebounds this season. She had 21 points and 12 rebounds against Kentucky and 25 points and 13 rebounds against Alabama. Austin comes in with five consecutive double-doubles. Whether she is matched up with Boston or Victaria Saxton, it should be a good matchup.

The Ws

Who: #5 South Carolina (18-3, 13-1) vs Ole Miss (9-9, 3-9)

When: Thursday, February 25, 1:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+