WBB: Five Things to Watch - Ole Miss

South Carolina hosts Ole Miss Thursday in a critical SEC matchup.

1. Who is available?

Let’s try this again. South Carolina should have it’s most complete roster of the season - everybody except Raven Johnson (who has turned a knee brace into a fashion accessory, if you follow social media) - against Ole Miss. Dawn Staley indicated this would happen against Vanderbilt this past Monday, but after Zia Cooke was unable to practice fully with a left leg injury, the decision was made to hold Cooke out of the game (“I forgot about Zia,” Staley apologized).

“Full reps,” Staley promised Wednesday, saying Cooke will play against the Rebels.

LeLe Grissett started in place of Cooke against Vanderbilt and scored a season-high 14 points to go with five rebounds. However, Staley didn’t entertain the idea of keeping Grissett in the starting lineup. She wants everyone in the role they are used to, and Cooke has never come off the bench, while Grissett is used to being the super sub.

“Psychologically I want everybody at a good place,” Staley said.

2. Saxton, Breezy and Rivers

Grissett wasn’t the only role player who had a big game against Vanderbilt. Victoria Saxton had seven points and 11 rebounds, her second double figure rebounding game of the season. Saxton got off to a slow start this season, often losing minutes in the crowded frontcourt to Laeticia Amihere and Kamilla Cardoso. But her production has picked up since SEC play began and Saxton is averaging 8.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game. Those numbers are in line with her production during her breakout junior season, and she has been a terror on the offensive glass, pulling down 4.2 offensive boards over the last five games.

The easy win over Vanderbilt, plus the week of practice, allowed Staley to essentially turn the fourth over to her second unit, giving them a chance to prove what they could do in a game setting. For Amihere and Cardoso, it wasn’t a big deal, even sophomore Eniya Russell has been there before, but the extended playing time for freshmen Bree Hall and Saniya Rivers to show off. Both Hall and Rivers have had big games earlier in the season (Hall against Kentucky, Rivers against Maryland), but Monday was the first time they were running the show. The results were impressive. Hall scored a career-high ten points, plus two rebounds and an assist, with all but one basket coming in the fourth quarter. Rivers got time at point guard and did a good job running the team. She scored all seven of her points in the fourth, and added a rebound and assist.

As South Carolina has dealt with injuries and illness, including those to Hall and Rivers, they haven’t had consistent roles or playing time. If South Carolina is finally as healthy as it gets, maybe they can establish a consistent role.