“We found a school that was close to my aunt, and my mom was like, ‘Do you guys want to move up here?’ It was kind of a quick kind of thing. We were like, ‘Yeah!’ and the next thing I know I’m going to school in Massachusetts,” she said. “It was good basketball (in the Virgin Islands) but because it’s so small we kind of just play against the same groups. There’s so much talent there that I’m glad that, because I’m from there, more exposure is going to the Virgin Islands.”

The trip to the Virgin Islands will be a homecoming for Aliyah Boston. The Paradise Jam is being held in her hometown of St. Thomas, and she is expecting a big homecoming. Boston was a basketball prodigy in St. Thomas, and her mother recognized that she may not be able to maximize her potential in the Virgin Islands. In 2014, Boston more to Massachusetts to live with an aunt and get more advanced basketball training.

Boston obviously still has family and friends in the Virgin Islands, and she is expecting a big homecoming celebration. When we talked to her before leaving, Boston wasn’t sure how many family and friends would be attending the games, deadpanning, “I would say a lot.” Boston will be conducting a clinic for young players on the island, giving back to her hometown.

“I’m really excited because I’m going to be able to play in front of people I’ve grown up with and people that have seen me from before I even started,” Boston said. “I’m really excited to play in front of them.”

Boston was named SEC Freshman of the Week honor on Tuesday. It is her second time winning the honor, putting her well on her way to matching A’ja Wilson, who was a freshman of the week five times. That was the single season record until Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard won it eight times last season.

2. Caribbean Homecoming part II

It is also a homecoming for Mikiah Herbert Harrigan. She will be a little further from home than Boston. Her family is from Saint Kitts, where her grandfather was Saint Kitts and Nevis’ first ambassador to the United Nations. Her cousin has also served as an ambassador. Saint Kitts is about a seven hour flight from St. Thomas, so Herbert Harrigan won’t have the same family reunion as Boston.

“It feels great, knowing that I’m going back home to the Caribbean,” Herbert Harrigan said. “It’s not too close to my island but I have a good bit that are going to be there.”

3. Business and pleasure

As is always the case with these tournaments, South Carolina will have to balance fun in the sun with focus on basketball. Especially given the level of competition, the games are at the forefront. That doesn’t mean Dawn Staley doesn’t want the players to take advantage of the working vacation.

“It’s a business trip for us so hopefully we’ll take care of that part of it,” Staley said. “We want our players to enjoy some sun in November, some warm weather. A lot of our families, parents are going, so they’ll get a chance to see them a bit.”

4. All eyes on Baylor

Herbert Harrigan insisted the Gamecocks haven’t given any thought to the Lady Bears, even in the back of their minds, but the rest of us sure have.

There have been a few marquee matchups so far this season, but this is the big one, big enough get attention during prime time of college football's rivalry weekend. Oregon has solidified itself as the country’s top team (thanks in large part to an exhibition win over Team USA). After that is a jumble of six or seven teams that are very talented, but have question marks. South Carolina currently holds what is probably the most impressive win of any team, at then-#4, now-#9 Maryland, but that will be surpassed by whoever wins Saturday night.

Baylor is the defending national champion and currently ranked #2, but is replacing starters Kalani Brown and Chloe Jackson. Plus, All-American Lauren Cox has been sidelined since the second game of the season with a stress injury in her foot. Baylor has not given an update on Cox for the Paradise Jam, but with three games in three days even if she were close to returning it seems doubtful they would rush her back and risk reinjury.

Cox’s absence takes away some of the game’s sizzle, but Baylor hasn’t missed a beat without her. The Lady Bears beat #22 South Florida, and in a pair of tune-up games notched wins by 70 and 62.

Baylor and South Carolina are no strangers to each other. They played twice last season, with Baylor winning both games by 25 points and ending South Carolina’s season in the Sweet 16. Baylor dominated South Carolina inside in both games, but South Carolina appears to have the post players to match up this year. South Carolina was also dominated by Maryland last season, but turned the tables in a big way in the win earlier this season.

“Revenge,” Herbert Harrigan said. “We’re trying to come out of there with a win.”

There is also one more subplot to add some interest - former Gamecock Te’a Cooper is now starting for Baylor. Cooper showed flashes of scoring and defensive ability early in the season, but by the end of the year appeared, at least from the outside, to have worn out her welcome. Cooper took some shots at Staley on the way out, saying Staley was misusing her. Focus and energy, or lack thereof, tended to be an issue for Cooper last season, when she got up for big games but tended to disappear in other games. She’s probably going to be up for this game and the matchup with either Tyasha Harris or Zia Cooke.

5. Scouting the Hoosiers and Cougars

We already talked about Baylor, but there are two other games, including an intriguing matchup against a surprising Indiana team. Indiana has been a pleasant surprise this season, and has achieved its highest ranking ever in the AP poll at 17. However, the wins came over weak competition, with only a 73-49 win at Florida doing much to move the needle. The back-to-back games against South Carolina and Baylor in the Paradise Jam are Indiana’s big chance to prove itself against elite competition.

Indiana is led by 6-0 guard Grace Berger, who is averaging 17.5 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals this season. Berger is the reigning Big Ten player of the week. 6-3 freshman Mackenzie Holmes is the spark off the bench, scoring 14.5 points and grabbing 5.8 rebounds. Indiana shoots under 30 percent from three, and is only plus-10.0 rebounding, so the Hoosiers inside game will get a good test against the big, strong Gamecocks.

Washington State is the forgotten team in the round-robin. The Cougars are 4-0, but like the Hoosiers are untested. When I looked up their schedule I saw they played C-SUN, which I assumed was the network not the opponent (It is actually Cal State Northridge, who you may remember for giving South Carolina a bit of a scare in the first round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament). The Cougars rely heavily on foreign-born players, led by Bulgarian-born senior forward Borislava Hristova, who is averaging 23 points and 7.3 rebounds this season, both team-highs. The Cougars have players with good size, but they don’t play a lot. Hristova, for example, is only 6-0, so the Gamecocks should have a size advantage against the Cougars.

The Ws

Who: #5 south Carolina vs #17 Indiana

When: Thursday, November 28, 8:00 pm

Where: Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.

Watch: FloHoops ($)





Who: #5 South Carolina vs Washington State

When: Friday, November 29, 8:00 pm

Where: Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.

Watch: FloHoops ($)





Who: #5 South Carolina vs #2 Baylor

When: Saturday, November 30, 8:00 pm

Where: Sports and Fitness Center, St. Thomas, U.S.V.I.

Watch: FloHoops ($)

All the games in the Paradise Jame will be streamed by FloHoops. There is a fee to sign up for the streaming service, which can be accessed HERE.



