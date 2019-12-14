“We need to focus on Purdue. Focus on Duke. And focus on South Dakota. That’s it,” Dawn Staley said. “Our conference is what it is. I’m going to give it it’s own place when the time comes, but if you think about conference now, you’ll drop a game or two or three with who we’re playing.”

South Carolina only has three more games in December, before the SEC gauntlet begins. Unlike most seasons, when there is at least one guarantee game in December and the focus is at least partially on prepping for the SEC, all three games are against tough teams that expect to make the NCAA Tournament. With the quality of opponents, there is no looking ahead to SEC play and no getting ahead of things.

2. Home again

The Gamecocks haven’t had a home game since the 112-32 win over USC Upstate on November 21. Fans who had to travel to Clemson, the Virgin Islands, and Philadelphia, finally get a break.

“It’s good for them economically,” Staley said.

It’s also good for the players, who get more time to practice. With classes out, there is nothing but basketball (and Christmas) over the next three weeks. Staley singled out Laeticia Amihere as a player that, due to her academics, is likely to benefit from being able to focus just on basketball. Staley is careful not to overwork anybody because the players do so much work on their own.

“You could (practice too much), but we don’t,” Staley said. “This is a team that, they get in the gym. We don’t have to force them to get in the gym. They are highly motivated.”

3. About last year...

It is almost certain that Sunday's game will not be as unpredictable and wild as last year's double-overtime thriller in West Lafayette. The Gamecocks were ranked 25th going into that game, and a loss would have have ended their streak of consecutive weeks being ranked, which is currently 137 weeks and counting. Both offenses struggled and the Boilermakers led by seven late, but the Gamecocks finished on an 11-4 run to force the first overtime. Staley was ejected during the first overtime, and then Purdue’s 96 percent free throw shooter missed a free throw. Bianca Jackson was fouled on a three with 1.3 seconds left, and made all three to send the game to a second overtime. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan had a breakout game, scoring 19 and grabbing a then-career-high 15 rebounds. That game gave Herbert Harrigan, who had averaged just 5.5 points and 3.0 rebounds over the previous six games and at one point lost her starting position, momentum that she carried for the next couple of months.

I’m going to go out on a limb and say this game won’t be quite as dramatic.

4. The freshmen are still freshmen

Staley was asked what the most impressive thing about the freshman class has been, and she said thinks it is their ability to move on.

“What separates the freshmen is they don’t let bad games (linger),” Staley said. “They turn the page. If a bad game does bother them they get it out. They communicate.”

The concern has been a lack of consistency. Outside of Herbert Harrigan, Aliyah Boston, and Tyasha Harris, depth has masked inconsistent performances. Zia Cooke hasn’t beached double figures since a 4-19 shooting game against Indiana. Amihere has excelled at drawing fouls, but she is shooting just 42 percent from the line, which has impacted her aggressiveness. Brea Beal and Destanni Henderson have been streaky shooters all season.

“Some days we look great, some days we look like a team full of young players,” Staley said. “The challenge for us is to get them to play at a high level every time they step on the floor. That starts in practice.”

5. Scouting the Boilermakers

Purdue returns many of the key players from the game last season. Karissa McLaughlin, who missed the late free throw that would have clinched the win, had 25 points and is back. Same for Dominique Oden, who had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Ae’Rianna Harris was plagued by foul trouble last year and only had 10 points and five rebounds before fouling out, but she is the player to watch. Harris is the two-time defending Big Ten Defensive Player of the year and was an honorable mention all-american last season.

Even with Harris, Purdue is not a great rebounding team (only plus-2.7 this season), and South Carolina was able to control the paint last season. That didn’t happen much last season, whereas this season South Carolina has been dominant inside behind Herbert Harrigan, Boston, and others. At only 6-1, Harris is undersized inside, and South Carolina should have a mismatch, but that doesn’t mean it will be easy. Even with the size limitations, Purdue does a good job of being patient and getting the ball in the post. It worked last season, and there is no reason to think it won’t again this season.

“They’re better,” Staley. “They’re more seasoned. They look like they play together better. They're more efficient. Each and every player that you saw last season has gotten better.”

The Ws

Who: #5 South Carolina vs Purdue

When: Sunday, December 15, 2:00 pm

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network+