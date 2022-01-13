WBB: Five Things to Watch - Texas A&M

Hall’s role for now is to follow in the footsteps of the other Brea (Beal), a defensive specialist and glue player.

“A lot of growth has taken place in practice,” Staley said. “You can tell she wants it, she wants to make an impact. I don’t think she knows any other way besides to play hard. Early on her speed got her in trouble, so she’s controlling her speed a lot more on both sides of the ball.”

Now Hall is starting to understand her responsibilities, helped along by the coaches shrinking the playbook to help her focus on her role.

Freshman Bree Hall was outstanding against Kentucky, going toe-to-toe with Rhyne Howard and even outplaying the two-time reigning SEC Player of the Year for much of the game. Defense and energy were expected to be Hall’s calling cards this season, and it was enough to get her sporadic minutes. She didn’t always know what she was doing, but she did it fast (I compared her to a cat with its tail on fire, sprinting around the court causing havoc).

Dawn Staley reported that all 15 players participated in practice Wednesday and would be available to play. Laeticia Amihere missed the last three games while in health and safety protocols, and was the last missing player.

3. Podcasts and Awards

Staley’s new podcast, “Net Life,” debuted Wednesday and was the seventh-most listened to podcast. In the first episode, Staley talks to Lisa Leslie. The podcast is produced by Just Women’s Sports, one of the reasons Staley was interested in doing the podcast.

“I like the platform. I like what they stand for,” Staley said. “I feel like I do have a platform to tell my stories.”

The Naismith Girls’ High School Midseason team was announced Wednesday. Both of South Carolina’s 2022 signees Talaysia Cooper and Ashlyn Watkins, made the 25-player team.

The McDonald’s All American Game also announced its list of nominees, and once again Cooper and Watkins were on the list. There are over 760 players (boys and girls) on the list, so it’s not much of a surprise. The list will be cut down to 24 boys and 24 girls, announced January 25, and the game will be played on March 29.

4. Gary Blair’s last visit

Thursday night marks the final visit to Columbia for Texas A&M’s Hall of Fame coach Gary Blair. It’s been quite a career for the former baseball player who took a job coaching girls’ basketball while he was waiting on a baseball job. In his final season, he is one of six active coaches to win a national championship and a steward for the sport.

Staley said she and Blair aren’t especially close, but they are friendly and when Blair speaks, everyone listens.

“Coach Blair is one that tells us how he feels,” she said. “There’s something about those traditional coaches who’ve been in the game a long time that have a way of not insulting you by giving you the truth. I kind of learned from that. He’s cut from a cloth of a Coach Chaney where you know what you’re getting. He knows what he’s talking about. He’s able to connect with these young players even though he’s decades removed from it. That’s the mark of a good coach, he always puts his players in a good position to score the basketball.”

Staley and Blair have had some battles. The first meeting was a 50-48 Texas A&M win in Columbia that was decided on a last-second putback by Gamecock-turned-Aggie Kelsey Bone, which certainly stuck in South Carolina’s craw. Texas A&M won the first three meetings but then South Carolina won the next seven, including a lopsided loss in 2015 that had Blair asking for a much-needed beer, the wild game in 2016 when a mistake on time and score handed South Carolina the win, and the upset in 2017 that launched South Carolina to the national championship. Texas A&M got some revenge last season, ending the losing streak and snatching away the SEC regular season title.

Blair is one of the most entertaining coaches in women's basketball, and although his retirement is well-deserved, he will be missed.

5. Scouting the Aggies

Blair’s farewell tour hasn’t gone exactly as planned, with the Aggies 0-3 in the SEC. Losing to LSU and Tennessee isn’t that bad, unless you lose by almost 30, which Texas A&M did at Tennessee. Following that with a double-overtime loss to a Florida team that had just lost Lavender Briggs for the season didn’t inspire confidence.

The Aggies lost a lot from last season, including N’dea Jones, but they still have Kayla Wells. Wells is averaging 17.1 points and hitting a sterling 51.4% from three. As a team, the Aggies shoot 41.1% from three, best in the SEC and third best in the country. In addition to Wells, three other players - Qadashah Hoppie (46.7%), Jordan Nixon (42.5%), and Destiny Pitts (40.5%) - are shooting over 40% from three.Even with the 0-3 conference record, that kind of shooting makes Staley nervous.

“They get downhill from all positions very quickly,” she said. “That’s pretty dangerous when it comes to somebody who can accurately shoot the three and put you back on your heels and drive downhill.”

And One: Aliyah Boston PoY Watch

Boston is now averaging 17.1 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks this season. During her streak of nine consecutive double-doubles, Boston is averaging 19.2 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks. Even ESPN unanimously ranked her the best player in the country this week, after she outplayed Howard last weekend. NaLyssa Smith was second on that list, but Baylor lost to Oklahoma Wednesday night, despite 30 points from Smith, and the Bears are now 10-4 on the season. Team performance might eliminate Smith from player of the year contention.

The Ws

Who: #1 South Carolina (15-1, 3-1) vs Texas A&M (10-5, 0-3)

When: 7:00 pm, Thursday, January 13

Where: Colonial Life Arena

Watch: SEC Network