WBB: Five Things to Watch - Vanderbilt
South Carolina returns to action Monday night against Vanderbilt.
1. Who is available?
For the first time since … checks notes … this season, South Carolina will have 15 players available.
“Everybody is good to go,” Dawn Staley said Sunday.
It’s still not the full roster - freshman point guard Raven Johnson was lost for the season in the season game of the season against South Dakota - but this is as close as it gets. With LeLe Grissett out the first nine games recovering from an injury suffered last season, Destanni Henderson’s calf injury, and then a number of players in and out of health and safety protocols, I believe this will be the first time this season South Carolina has actually had 15 players available, and the Gamecocks will finish the season without ever having their full roster for a game.
It’s a pretty remarkable stretch of bad luck, especially when you consider that only Connecticut has to deal with injuries.
2. R&R
The open date Thursday combined with playing Vanderbilt Monday instead of Sunday gave South Carolina eight days between games. It was a welcome break for the Gamecocks, who have seemingly been preparing for a big game every day since the season began.
From Tuesday through Thursday, South Carolina worked on itself instead of preparing for an opponent. That served as a form of rest and relaxation for players.
“When you’re able to rest and decompress a little bit it helps your mental state,” Staley said. “We didn’t have to prepare for a game. We try to simulate things in practice like it’s a game but there’s nothing like getting yourself up to mentally prep and prepare for a game.”
Staley speculated that players used the down time to catch up on Netflix, noting that the new season of “Ozark” just came out. However, Staley spent the week watching game film, saying “Ozark” has to wait. Same, Coach, same.
3. Turnovers
Asked specifically what the Gamecocks worked on when they “worked on us,” Staley didn’t hesitate.
“I did not envision us turning the ball over the way that we’re turning the ball over,” Staley said. “There’s good turnovers and bad turnovers. Our turnovers have been bad.”
South Carolina worked on playing faster, getting in transition more, and being more efficient, but it all comes back to turnovers.
“It’s a process,” Staley said. “We have to kind of explain to our team who we are. We are a team that turns the ball over a lot, a team that defends a great deal, a team that rebounds a great deal.”
South Carolina is averaging 15.4 turnovers per game, with a -1.9 turnover margin. That is sixth-worst in the SEC, but it also doesn’t reflect how the turnovers have come in bunches or led to runs for opponents.
“(If) we’re able to take the initiative to change in taking better care of the ball we could not be in as many tight games as we’re in,” Staley said. “It’s a direct relation to us turning the basketball over.”
4. Schedule change
The South Carolina-UConn game originally scheduled for Thursday has been canceled so that both teams can make up postponed conference games. UConn will play DePaul Wednesday, and South Carolina will host Ole Miss Thursday.
South Carolina and Ole Miss were originally scheduled to play January 2, but that game was postponed due to COVID issues for the Rebels. South Carolina’s February 6 game against Mississippi State was moved up to replace the Ole Miss game. South Carolina now has February 6 open, but Ole Miss plays LSU February 7, so they couldn’t play that weekend.
The change is disappointing for fans, but cleans up the SEC schedule for South Carolina. Interestingly, Staley and Geno Auriemma both talked to the media Sunday afternoon and both talked about the matchup. So either the decision came together very quickly Sunday evening or they both have a good poker face.
5. Scouting the Commodores
Vanderbilt has been more competitive in its first season under Shea Ralph, including an upset of Arkansas to begin conference play. However, Vanderbilt has lost four straight since then, a reminder that there is still a long way to go for Vanderbilt.
One thing Vanderbilt does well, and something that should be of concern to South Carolina, is force turnovers. Vanderbilt averages 10.9 steals per game, best in the SEC and 25th in the nation. If Vanderbilt is able to somehow pull off the upset, it will likely be because the Commodores turn over the Gamecocks.
An upset is a long shot, however. The Commodores are undersized and they don’t rebound (plus-4.2) or shoot particularly well (40.3%). That’s not a good recipe for success against Aliyah Boston, Victoria Saxton, and company.
And one: Aliyah Boston PoY Watch
While you were probably watching the wild NFL playoffs, Kansas State center Ayoka Lee set an NCAA Division I scoring record with 61 points against Oklahoma. Oklahoma plays a five guard lineup (the Sooners play a style similar to Arkansas), so it was a perfect matchup for the 6-6 Lee. She shot 23-30 from the field and 15-17 from the line, and also had 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. For the season, Lee is now averaging 25.5 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game. With Baylor dropping several games and NaLyssa Smith’s numbers turning mortal (20.2 points, 11.8 rebounds), Lee may have replaced Smith as Boston’s biggest competition for player of the year.
Of course, Boston and Lee faced each other earlier this season. Lee got in early foul trouble, but still played 23 minutes, only two less than Boston. Lee finished with 14 points on 5-12 shooting, six rebounds, and three blocks. She tied her season-low for points and rebounds and set her season-low for shooting percentage. Boston had 21 points on 9-11 shooting, 17 rebounds, four blocks, and three assists.
That comparison doesn’t mean Lee isn’t deserving of the accolades. Instead, it shows just how outstanding Boston and South Carolina are defensively.
The Ws
Who:#1/1 South Carolina (17-1, 5-1) vs Vanderbilt (10-9, 1-4)
When: 7:00 pm, Monday, January 24
Where: Colonial life Arena
Watch: SEC Network