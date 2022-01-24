WBB: Five Things to Watch - Vanderbilt

South Carolina returns to action Monday night against Vanderbilt.





1. Who is available?

For the first time since … checks notes … this season, South Carolina will have 15 players available.

“Everybody is good to go,” Dawn Staley said Sunday.

It’s still not the full roster - freshman point guard Raven Johnson was lost for the season in the season game of the season against South Dakota - but this is as close as it gets. With LeLe Grissett out the first nine games recovering from an injury suffered last season, Destanni Henderson’s calf injury, and then a number of players in and out of health and safety protocols, I believe this will be the first time this season South Carolina has actually had 15 players available, and the Gamecocks will finish the season without ever having their full roster for a game.

It’s a pretty remarkable stretch of bad luck, especially when you consider that only Connecticut has to deal with injuries.

2. R&R

The open date Thursday combined with playing Vanderbilt Monday instead of Sunday gave South Carolina eight days between games. It was a welcome break for the Gamecocks, who have seemingly been preparing for a big game every day since the season began.

From Tuesday through Thursday, South Carolina worked on itself instead of preparing for an opponent. That served as a form of rest and relaxation for players.

“When you’re able to rest and decompress a little bit it helps your mental state,” Staley said. “We didn’t have to prepare for a game. We try to simulate things in practice like it’s a game but there’s nothing like getting yourself up to mentally prep and prepare for a game.”

Staley speculated that players used the down time to catch up on Netflix, noting that the new season of “Ozark” just came out. However, Staley spent the week watching game film, saying “Ozark” has to wait. Same, Coach, same.