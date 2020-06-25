Johnson played her recruitment very close to the vest, and didn’t even announce a list of favorites, let alone a top five. Johnson attended several South Carolina games last season, including the UConn game. She is close to Saniya Rivers, who announced her commitment to South Carolina and has hinted at wanting to play together in college.

Nicknamed “Hollywood,” Johnson is 5-8 and is the 13th ranked overall player and 2nd ranked point guard in the 2021 class. She is athletic and a capable scorer, but her play-making ability stands out in scouting reports.

Johnson is the second Atlanta-area player to commit to the Gamecocks. Johnson attends Westlake High School in southwest Atlanta. Forward Sania Feagin is from Forest Park High School in Forest Park, an Atlanta suburb. Johnson and Feagin were two of the three finalists for the USA Today Atlanta Girls Athlete of the year, with Johnson taking home the award.

Johnson’s announcement brings to a close six weeks of bird-watching by Gamecock fans. It started on May 11 when Dawn Staley tweeted that a birdie had joined the nest, her terminology for a recruit committing. Over the next few days, the nest grew to contain four birdies, including a self-proclaimed "Big Birdie," although none were identified. That changed when Bree Hall went public on May 25. Hall opened the floodgates, and Rivers and Feagin announced within 24 hours of each other on May 30 and 31. Johnson took her time to reveal she was the big birdie, choosing to wait until a socially-distanced ceremony honoring Westlake's state championship.

Johnson likely brings a close to the 2021 recruiting cycle for the Gamecocks. South Carolina has two more scholarships available, but Staley typically does not carry a full roster. With an expected 14 players, the 2021-22 team would be the most Staley has had since 2014-15.

South Carolina’s 2021 signing class, with the third, sixth, 13th, and 26th-ranked players, probably won’t top the 2019 class. That class was regarded as possibly the best class in women’s basketball history, and that was before their dominant freshman season that ended with the consensus number one ranking. This class should rival the 2014 class for next best. That class had A’ja Wilson, Jatarie White, Kaydra Duckett, Bianca Cueavas-Moore, and Doniyah Cliney.