When point guard Raven Johnson finally revealed herself as South Carolina’s fourth and final birdie for the 2021 recruiting class, the Gamecocks were looking at a group that would likely be ranked number one overall and be among the best classes the Gamecocks have ever signed. At the time, the group was made up of guard Saniya Rivers (third overall), forward Sania Feagin (sixth overall), Johnson (13th overall), and guard Aubryanna “Bree” Hall (26th overall).

Guard Azzi Fudd remains the top-ranked player. She has kept her recruitment extremely quiet, but is expected by most to sign with UConn. She would join the fifth-ranked player on ESPN’s list, wing Carolina Ducharme

Johnson was the big riser. She followed up her third straight state championship with a dominant summer that vaulted her to second-ranked overall. She can shoot, drive, distribute, and defend. Perhaps the most impressive thing about Johnson’s game is her ability to control pace and change speeds, all while staying under control.

What ESPN said: Johnson is a long-armed true point guard who brings out the best in teammates. Skill-wise, she has improved steadily, and her stock has continually increased year to year. She has always displayed a knack for making good decisions in the pick-and-roll game. Last season and into this summer, she proved to everyone that she can also be a threat from the 3-point line.

Rivers held steady as the third-ranked player, although she is now listed as a wing, making her the top-ranked wing. Rivers first gained attention for her defense, but showed progress in her offense. She’s getting more consistent with her jump shot to compliment her driving ability. She could be another Brea Beal, who made an impact from day one with her defense.

What ESPN said: The 6-foot Rivers was one of the most sought-after prospects in the 2021 class before Dawn Staley landed her commitment. Defensively, she can guard anyone on the floor and can rebound with the best of them. She is a terror in the passing lanes and uses her length on the ball to disrupt ball handlers.

Feagin jumped up to the fourth spot, and the top-ranked forward. Feagin has been described as the player in the class with the most potential, and she is starting to put it all together. SHe compares favorably to Mikiah Herbert Harrigan, a stretch four who can step out and hit the open shot, block shots, and rebound, but with more playmaking ability.

What ESPN said: Simply put, Feagin is a gifted basketball player. The 6-foot-3 Gamecocks commit has elite length, size and skill with the physicality of a power forward. In addition to her presence, her passing stands out; she can make good reads out of the double team and in the high-low game.

Hall didn’t crack the new top ten, but she made one of the bigger jumps in the rankings, up to 14th (and switched to wing as well). Hall’s defensive effort has never been in question, but her improving jump shot is what bumped her into the top 15.

What ESPN said: She is disruptive defensively, and she also became more consistent from the 3-point line, increasing her 3-point percentage from 24.1% as a sophomore to 38.8% as a junior.

For comparison’s sake, South Carolina’s 2019 class was comprised of post Aliyah Boston (#3), point guard Zia Cooke (#4), forward Laeticia Amihere (#10), and wing Brea Beal (#11). It also included unranked walk-on Olivia Thompson (now on scholarship), and transfer guard Destiny Littleton. The 2014 class had forward A’ja Wilson (#1), post Jatarie White (#7), guard Kaydra Duckett (#32), and point guard Bianca Cuevas-Moore (#35), plus unranked Doniyah Cliney. Wilson is the only #1 player signed by South Carolina. Johnson would tie post Kelsey Bone (2009) for the second-highest ranked player.

