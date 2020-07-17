Gamecock great Sheila Foster was hospitalized earlier this week, and her daughter has set up a fundraiser to help cover costs.

Foster was hospitalized Monday with pneumonia in both lungs. She remained in the hospital as of Thursday night. Foster was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013. Her cancer went into remission a year later, but she has battled health issues since then.

Foster’s daughter India Noble created a Go Fund Me fundraiser Thursday to help cover expenses. That Go Fund Me page can be found HERE.

Foster’s family and friends have also asked for get-well cards and letters. Those can be sent to:

Sheila Foster

c/o Betty Christopher

1227 Boiling Springs Road

Spartanburg, SC, 29303

A native of Boiling Springs, Foster played at South Carolina from 1978-82. She is one of the most decorated female athletes in South Carolina history, leading the Gamecocks to the postseason every year of her career. In Foster’s junior season the Gamecocks made the 1981 AIAW Final Four and finished in third place. In her senior season the Gamecocks participated in the inaugural NCAA Tournament and made the Sweet Sixteen (then the second round). The 1981 finish remained the best in school history until the 2015 Final Four team. She finished with 2,266 points and 1,427 rebounds, with 72 double-doubles in 134 career games - all school records. She is still South Carolina’s all-time leading rebounder and second in career points. Her number 53 was retired following in 1982 at the conclusion of her career, and in 1993 she was inducted into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. She was the first female athlete to receive each honor.